Snapshot: Title track
Athletes from Team Alaska ski up the classic cross-country track at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center on Thursday during a training session ahead of Friday’s races that were part of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships. The event, which also features alpine skiing competitions, were held at Soldier Hollow and Park City Mountain Resort in recent weeks.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Tech Center development application appears to have new life
The Tech Center development proposal seems to have entered a new phase, after county councilors indicated their receptiveness to the more ambitious proposals offered by the developers in their original application, including a new transit center.