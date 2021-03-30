Snashot: Spring spreads its wings
A pair of sandhill cranes forage for food on the Swaner Preserve on Friday. The reemergence of cranes is a sure sign of spring in Park City, and Parkites and visitors have long enjoyed catching a glimpse of the birds on the preserve’s wetlands and other places throughout the area.
