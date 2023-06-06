 Snowblower makes a pass on Guardsman | ParkRecord.com
Snowblower makes a pass on Guardsman

The Utah Department of Transportation began clearing high passes in the Park City area on Monday. This giant snowblower is making its way up Guardsman Pass from the Brighton side. The crew expected to have 2.5 miles of the road done by Thursday.
David Jackson/Park Record

