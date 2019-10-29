Snowfall makes for beautiful Park City views and a dicey Parleys Canyon commute
Traffic on 224 slowed from Kimball Junction to Park City
The Park Record
The snow has been falling across northern Utah since Monday night, making for some gorgeous views in Park City and an exciting commute. Main Street, for example, was downright picturesque.
Park City Mountain Resort shared a quick video of the conditions on the slopes, and just like that, skiers and snowboarders across the globe started salivating.
Aspen Creek Crossing shared a view from the Canyons Village area, and what a view it was.
Wasatch Snow Forecast has been following the weather system since early this morning. They noted that the low temperature of -35 at Peter Sinks, Utah, east of Logan, is likely the coldest-ever low temperature in the contiguous United States for the month of October.
KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman shared several Utah Department of Transportation traffic cam images, as well, including a view of Kimball Junction just before sunrise.
KSL news reporter Felicia Martinez shared a video of her drive up Parleys Canyon this morning, describing slushy but otherwise good conditions.
The National Weather Service said this morning they expected the snowfall to taper off by this afternoon.
