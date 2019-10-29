Snowfall makes for beautiful Park City views and a dicey Parleys Canyon commute

The snow has been falling across northern Utah since Monday night, making for some gorgeous views in Park City and an exciting commute. Main Street, for example, was downright picturesque.

Park City Mountain Resort shared a quick video of the conditions on the slopes, and just like that, skiers and snowboarders across the globe started salivating.

Aspen Creek Crossing shared a view from the Canyons Village area, and what a view it was.

Wasatch Snow Forecast has been following the weather system since early this morning. They noted that the low temperature of -35 at Peter Sinks, Utah, east of Logan, is likely the coldest-ever low temperature in the contiguous United States for the month of October.

Quite a few webcams showing snow picking up in the Wasatch. Should get heavier over the next few hours and continue thru much of the day tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/7f2V8u62GW — Wasatch Snow Forecast (@WasatchSnow) October 29, 2019

KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman shared several Utah Department of Transportation traffic cam images, as well, including a view of Kimball Junction just before sunrise.

More snow to show you…. here's Park City's Kimball Jct. area! pic.twitter.com/1Hjflgm4Ta — Grant Weyman (@KSLweyman) October 29, 2019

KSL news reporter Felicia Martinez shared a video of her drive up Parleys Canyon this morning, describing slushy but otherwise good conditions.

Roads still wet and somewhat slushy in Parley’s Canyon. Valley looks pretty good, @UtahDOT has done a great job, but drive safely! @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/xHAhzvqAJn — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaKSL) October 29, 2019

The National Weather Service said this morning they expected the snowfall to taper off by this afternoon.