Snyderville Basin construction woes continue for drivers

The driving woes from all of the road construction in the Snyderville Basin have continued and have now extended to the entrance of Jeremy Ranch.

The Summit Water Distribution Company began installing a new water pipe beneath the Interstate 80 overpass and Homestead Road earlier this month. Andy Garland, general manager of the company, said the pipe was leaking and needed to be replaced.

"We've wanted to do it for the last couple of years," he said. "When the county put the walkway under I-80, we ended up with four leaks. That pipe has now been pulled."

The work, which is occurring in the middle of the street, has snarled traffic at the intersection of Homestead Road and Rasmussen Road at the entrance to Jeremy Ranch as lanes are temporarily moved and redirected.

It is a perfect storm of projects. But, when it is all done, everyone will be happy, hopefully,"Andy Garland,general manager of Summit Water Distribution Company

Drivers have complained about the configuration of the intersection during the construction, the workers directing traffic and the timing of when the work is occurring, Garland said. He said crews have tried to start after school begins and continue until about 8 p.m.

Garland wanted to complete the project while school was not in session. But, he said, delays in the approval process prevented that.

"The good news is, though, people will have a great, brand new line that should last up to 50 years assuming someone doesn't hit it," he said.

Another factor that is compounding the situation is that the Utah Department of Transportation is working on the overpass as part of the Renovate I-80 project, and Summit County is completing construction on Kilby Road.

The area has been besieged by construction over the last several months. The widening of Kilby Road and construction of a remote park-and-ride lot has caused headaches for drivers since spring.

"It is a perfect storm of projects," Garland said. "But, when it is all done, everyone will be happy, hopefully."

Garland said workers are expected to finish the work at the intersection by Tuesday. He said the rest of the installation will take place under the westbound off-ramp, which may also cause delays. The whole project is expected to be complete within two weeks.

"We want to get it done as soon as we can," he said.

Garland said the intent was to complete the installation of the new pipe before the county and UDOT install new roundabouts at the Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook entrances. The work is scheduled to begin in the spring.

"The last thing we wanted to do was wait until after the roundabouts were constructed," he said. "We didn't want to have to tear up new pavement."