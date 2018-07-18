South Summit family narrowly escapes fire that destroys Kamas home

A South Summit family of six narrowly escaped a fire that overtook their nearly 100-year-old home early Tuesday morning, according to the South Summit Fire District.

Amid the thunderstorms that hit the area overnight on Monday, lightning struck the home, on Foothill Drive in Kamas, setting it on fire.

At around 1:26 a.m., firefighters from the South Summit Fire District responded to the home with seven fire trucks and 14 crew members. The Park City Fire District also sent a water truck.

Scott Nagle, a public information officer with the South Summit Fire Protection District, said the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived, with smoke and flames visible from the roof. He said all the residents had evacuated the building before crews arrived.

The flames were contained to the home. No injuries were associated with the blaze or nearby structures threatened. But, Nagle described the home as a total loss. A damage estimate was unavailable.

"Chief Scott Anderson remarked this was a tough fire due to the high winds we encountered early on, the composition of the structure, and the lack of fire hydrants close by," Nagle said. "It took firefighters four hours to bring the fire under control and another four hours for mop-up."

Nagle said it was one of the first major fires the district has responded to this year. He said some smaller wildland fires have occurred, but nothing of this significance.

"I think people are really taking the conditions seriously out there," he said.