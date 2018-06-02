South Summit Trails Foundation and Basin Recreation reveal 2018 trail projects

Between Basin Recreation and South Summit Trails Foundation there are 12 trails projects in pending around the county. Bob Radke, trails and projects development manager at Basin Recreation, along with Tom Noaker, president of South Summit Trails Foundation, and Amber Nelson, SSTF's treasurer, said this summer will be among both organizations' busiest for trailbuilding.

Both organizations officially unveiled their projects on May 23 at the Mountain Madness event at the Park City Hilton Doubletree, where trail builders and trail users are encouraged to meet and discuss the upcoming season.

Some of the projects include a connector trail between Summit Park and Pinebrook, new trails around Oakley, and the addition of a 400-foot section of the Millennium Trail, allowing cyclists to stay off the road.

Basin Recreation projects:

Re-build of Road to Arcylon

The Road to Arcylon, a Pinebrook-area directional downhill mountain bike trail, is getting a facelift or, at least, a berm-lift – meaning its banked turns will rebuilt.

"It's been a few years since we've been in there with a machine to fluff up the berms and jumps, and keep it riding like we intend it to," Radke said.

Radke said the berms have shrunk over time from compression and wear and need to be rebuilt occasionally.

"Kind of like fluffing the pillow," he said. "It's a process we do: We go out and test-ride it and look at it and determine whether its time."

For Road to Arcylon, that time is next week, Radke said, adding that he expects the rejuvenation, which will require temporarily closing the trail, to finish by June 9.

New multi-use trail in Toll Canyon

According to Radke, Basin Recreation has long had plans of connecting Summit Park's trails with the rest of the greater Park City area's trails, and Radke said that goal will likely be accomplished in late fall. The two-mile trail, still unnamed, will connect the Road to WOS to the old jeep service road in Summit Park, giving cyclists from Pinebrook, Timberline and lower Summit Park a way into the trail system without having to park in upper Summit Park, where Radke said there are few parking options.

The new multi-use, multi-directional trail will be easy-to-intermediate in difficulty.

"This is the first step of future goals to connect trails to Mid Mountain from Toll Canyon and the Kilby Road area," Radke said. He added that Basin Recreation is also planning a Kilby Road trailhead, and said a discovery project will likely start scouting locations soon.

Reroute Gorgoza Park Trail for new Woodward facility

Woodward, an action sports camp, is building a new facility at Gorgoza Park, covering part of an existing trail from the tubing park used to access the Pinebrook trail system and, specifically, the Road to Arcylon trail. Basin Recreation will reroute the trail once construction on the camp has begun. The trail will be a multi-use, multi-directional trail about a mile long, intended for use by the hikers, bikers and dog walkers that frequent the park. Radke said the trail will "hopefully" be completed this summer.

New directional mountain bike trail in PRI

PRI stands for Property Reserve Incorporated, the previous owner of the land that RTS (Right Turn, Sage) Trailhead is built on along Olympic Parkway. Basin Recreation will start construction this summer of a downhill-only flow trail that runs through scrubland, mahogany stands and occasional stands of maple trees. The mile-long intermediate trail will run north along the west side of BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike) from BLT (Boomer, Left Turn) to the end of the RTS trail. It won't have any major jumps, but will include a handful of berms.

BLT and RTS were named after directions Radke gave his dogs, Boomer and Sage, who used to run ahead of him and wait at intersections for his commands.

Radke expects the trail to be completed this summer.

Reroute of Iron Bill trail around UOP housing

Construction has already started on the athlete housing complex at the Utah Olympic Park, and Iron Bill trail will be rerouted around it. Radke said construction has already started on the quarter-mile trail, which will be multi-use and multi-directional without any major features. The trail will be finished this summer.

New section of the Millennium Trail

Started in the mid-1990s, the Millenium Trail was built with the purpose of connecting Park City with the surrounding area via a paved, non-motorized traffic trail. Now, the trail is "almost complete," according to Radke. Basin Recreation will install a roughly 400-foot portion of paved trail this summer connecting Sun Peak Drive to Cooper Lane. Radke said it's a small but important connection that will allow cyclists to avoid biking in the streets. The section will run from the existing trail about 100 feet along Sun Peak Drive to Cooper Lane, turn right onto Cooper Lane, proceed for 300 feet, and reconnect to the existing trail.

Radke said the section should be done by the end of June.

New trail in Trailside Bike Park

Basin Recreation has completed construction of a small, extensively banked trail at Trailside Bike Park.

Radke estimated the trail is less than 2,000 feet long, but has 15 berms and was "dry as a bone" as of Wednesday. Radke said Basin Recreation is waiting to open the trail until more rain has solidified the earth.

Radke said opening it up to traffic before solidification would "destroy" it.

"It's a little different flavor," he added. "I think it certainly will help people develop their berm riding skills; learn how to carry speed out of berms and to flow between them."

Radke said the trail's difficulty ranges from easy to intermediate; isn't particularly steep and doesn't have any drops or jumps on it.

South Summit Trails Foundation projects:

Stephen's Grove Trail

South Summit Trails Foundation has almost finished the mile-long trail off Millrace Road along the Weber River. The trail has two sections – one for equestrian use and one for foot traffic. Both are considered easy trips meant as a relaxing walk by the river and into the Stephen's Grove property.

"It's like Walden Pond," said Noaker. "There are deer, sandhill cranes, ducks, and there's great fishing."

It's also part of a larger project to connect trails piecemeal as they are approved by landowners along the Weber River. Nelson said the trail will be finished in late summer.

"The area there is really wet and sensitive, so we have to wait for the river level to go down before we finish that trail," Nelson said. "It's in the floodplain and it's along a half-mile of river, so when the river comes up due to snowmelt, that part just gets wet."

New Franson Trail

South Summit Trails Foundation, with help from Mountain Trails Foundation, has built a mile-long loop going around the Franson property area off of Franson Lane. The multi-use, multi-directional trail has plenty of shade and runs near the Weber River before breaking out into a meadow with views into the Uinta Mountains. The trail is nearly complete and is open to the public, though South Summit Trails will continue to add culverts to the trail for drainage.

Oakley Water Tower Trail expansion

A new trail will connect the existing Water Tower Trail up to the U.S. Forest Service's Oakley Trail. The expansion will be 2.5 miles long with a small one-mile multi-use fishing loop stemming from the existing Water Tower Trail. The rest will be mountain bike flow trails, possibly directional, though Nelson said the organization is still working with trailbuilders on the plans and the number of trails is to be determined.

"It's a little more in the foothills, but there is still shade and tree cover; but more sagebrush-y," Nelson said. "We are hoping to finish off the loop and one or two flow trails this summer."

Rodeo grounds loop

South Summit Trails Foundation is working with the City of Oakley to build a full loop trail around the rodeo grounds. The trail is intended as a walking path.

"It's kind of a central location in the city and an important place for the citizens of Oakley," Nelson said. "Just being able to go there and do a whole loop and not cut across grass or other things is a goal for us."

Signage

South Summit Trails is "continually working on better signage in the valley," Nelson said. "We got a grant for signage, so we have signs going up all over the county. Stephen's Grove, Franson, all the Oakley trails and High Star Ranch Trails."

Nelson added that this is probably the most ambitious season for the organization in terms of trail building. The organization will host its annual fundraiser, the South Summit Trailfest, on June 8 at the Cattleman's Hall in Oakley.