South Summit’s Tapestry choir explores the Big Apple

On April 17, South Summit High School's Tapestry choir started its tour to New York City With freshmen through seniors in the choir, Tapestry had one major goal: to learn about and explore the culture of music in New York.

Tapestry is the audition choir for upperclassmen. This year, Tapestry singers had the opportunity to travel to New York City for an impact performance tour. Impact performance tours allow high school choirs to go to destinations and raise money for a cause.

"We performed at the Engelman Recital Hall at the Baruch College of New York (and) performed there because it was part of the Impact Performance Series that our tour group offered," said David Omer, the director of Tapestry. "They arranged the venue and the concert and the ticket sales, and we came in order to collaborate with a music school in New York. This tour that we did focused on what we could give. And that's why we chose this tour and this venue; because we wanted to give something with our music instead of just taking."

Tapestry performed with the concert jazz band from the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music. Pieces from Tapestry's selection included "Pilgrim Song" by Stephen Murphy and "Call Me Friend" by Ruth Morris Gray. The Celia Cruz performance consisted of selections such as "Lady Bird" by Tadd Dameron arranged by Mark Taylor and Sunny Ray by Ray Santos. Proceeds from the benefit went to support various philanthropic educational programs in New York City schools.

Along with doing a benefit concert, Tapestry members also had the opportunity to participate in various activities and visit many monuments. Included in those were seeing the Empire State Building, a tour of the Statue of Liberty, and attending the Broadway show "Wicked."

"My favorite part of New York City was when we went on a tour of the Lincoln Center," said Bailee Tychsen, president of Tapestry. "It was really amazing to see where up-and-coming art prodigies work."

Many students also commented on how visiting New York City was a very educational and interesting experience. But students were not only able to gain insight into the culture of New York — they were also able to further their passion for performing.

"I am planning on going into theater, so I feel like music would definitely help me," said Isaac Harry, a senior at South Summit High School who is in Tapestry and is the president of the dram club. "And after touring the Lincoln Center with the Julliard School for the arts, I just think that it would be a really exciting experience to pursue a career in music or anything related to music in my future."