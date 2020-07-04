A few summer events remain on the schedule despite COVID-19

Rino Dimeo, left, and his wife Nancy Dimeo sort through beets and zucchini, among other fresh vegetables, at their stand — Rino Italian Fresh, during the Farmer's Market Grand Opening in the Silver King Parking Lot on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

This article appears in The Park Record’s July Adventure Guide, which can be viewed in full in our e-edition or at parkrecord.com/special-sections/adventure-guide/.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has squashed many summer events in Park City like the Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series, the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, there are still some opportunities to enjoy live music and other fun activities.

Here’s a spotlight of a few events happening in July, including the chance to catch some sweet, acoustic tunes outside the Park City Library, an opportunity to score fresh produce straight from the farm and the ability to experience the finest art Park City’s renowned galleries have to offer.

Music on the Patio

When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., every Wednesday

Where: Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Cost: free

Music on the Patio, which features live acoustic performances by professional local singer-songwriters, is a partnership between the Park City Library and Mountain Town Music, a local music-promotion nonprofit. The concerts are produced by Friends of the Park City Library, which raises funds to supplement library operations. For information, visit parkcitylibrary.org.

The schedule for July is as follows:

July 8 — Teresa Eggertsen Cook

July 15 — Alma Russ

July 22 — Christine Kinslow

July 29 — Jessa Young

Park City Farmers Market

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., every Wednesday

Where: Silver King Lot, 1315 Lowell Ave.

Cost: free

The Park City Farmers Market, founded by Volker Ritzinger of Volker’s Bakery in 2002, offers an array of fresh, organic, non-GMO produce, meats, cheeses and artisan breads grown, raised, made and baked in Utah. The market is open to senior citizens from 11 a.m. to noon, and to the general public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ritzinger has implemented a number of safety precautions. The guidelines include setting up kiosks and tents 10 feet apart and the installation of several hand-sanitizing stations. For information, visit parkcityfarmersmarket.com.

Park City Gallery Association Gallery Stroll

When: July 31, 6-9 p.m

Cost: free

Park City Gallery Association’s monthly Gallery Stroll gives the public opportunities to visit local galleries, see new works and, on occasion, talk with artists. Since participating galleries’ spaces are different, each will set their own social-distancing protocols that will adhere to state and Summit County Health Department man- dates. For information and participating artists, visit parkcitygalleryassociation.com.