A few summer events remain on the schedule despite COVID-19
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has squashed many summer events in Park City like the Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series, the Park Silly Sunday Market and the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, there are still some opportunities to enjoy live music and other fun activities.
Here’s a spotlight of a few events happening in July, including the chance to catch some sweet, acoustic tunes outside the Park City Library, an opportunity to score fresh produce straight from the farm and the ability to experience the finest art Park City’s renowned galleries have to offer.
Music on the Patio
When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., every Wednesday
Where: Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.
Cost: free
Music on the Patio, which features live acoustic performances by professional local singer-songwriters, is a partnership between the Park City Library and Mountain Town Music, a local music-promotion nonprofit. The concerts are produced by Friends of the Park City Library, which raises funds to supplement library operations. For information, visit parkcitylibrary.org.
The schedule for July is as follows:
July 8 — Teresa Eggertsen Cook
July 15 — Alma Russ
July 22 — Christine Kinslow
July 29 — Jessa Young
Park City Farmers Market
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., every Wednesday
Where: Silver King Lot, 1315 Lowell Ave.
Cost: free
The Park City Farmers Market, founded by Volker Ritzinger of Volker’s Bakery in 2002, offers an array of fresh, organic, non-GMO produce, meats, cheeses and artisan breads grown, raised, made and baked in Utah. The market is open to senior citizens from 11 a.m. to noon, and to the general public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ritzinger has implemented a number of safety precautions. The guidelines include setting up kiosks and tents 10 feet apart and the installation of several hand-sanitizing stations. For information, visit parkcityfarmersmarket.com.
Park City Gallery Association Gallery Stroll
When: July 31, 6-9 p.m
Cost: free
Park City Gallery Association’s monthly Gallery Stroll gives the public opportunities to visit local galleries, see new works and, on occasion, talk with artists. Since participating galleries’ spaces are different, each will set their own social-distancing protocols that will adhere to state and Summit County Health Department man- dates. For information and participating artists, visit parkcitygalleryassociation.com.
