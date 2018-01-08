Experience a tradition of excellence at Deer Valley Resort

It's different at Deer Valley. Ranked consistently as the top resort for guest services by SKI magazine, it is committed to the ultimate ski and resort services. From

the ski valets who help you with your gear, to the complimentary ski overnight ski check, to unparalleled snow- grooming, to on-mountain dining (that actually qualities as ne dining) it is the tops.

It's a complete ski and mountain experience, for young and old alike. The ski school knows how to improve your game and help the kids learn so that everyone in the family can have fun on the runs together. There's on-site childcare, lodging and rental packages, and enough Utah snow that you won't go home powder hungry. Though ownership of Deer Valley Resort has changed, the experience will remain the same this season.

Schuss down epic Stein's Way with its distant views until your thighs ache, or lead your family through the tree-lined corridors where perhaps a family of sculpted raccoons will bring a bigger smile to everyone's face. When it's time to warm up with a hot drink and lunch, make your choice from a number of exquisite on-mountain locations. And you'll always find a place to eat lunch on the mountain – Deer Valley limits the number of passes sold, based on the number of dining seats in their restaurants – so it's never crowded and the short lift lines will let you catch your breath.

TICKETS Multi-day ticket packages are available. Visit Deer Valley’s website for details.

Regular days:

Adults (13-64) — $135

Seniors (65+) — $94

Child (5-12) — $84

Tot (1-4 years) — $32

Active Military — $89

Holidays:

Adults (13-64) — $145

Seniors (65+) — $106

Child (5-12) — $93

Tot (1-4 years) — $32

AT A GLANCE Elevation: Base: 6,570 feet

Summit: 9,570 feet

Chairlifts: 21

Ski runs: 101 Terrain: Green: 26%

Blue: 35%

Black: 7%

Double Black: 32%

Ski bowls: 6

Total acreage: 2,026

Scheduled closing date: April 8, 2018

Lifts: 9 a.m. — 4:15 p.m.

On December 30, at 5:45 p.m., watch the annual Torchlight Parade on Big Stick ski run behind Snow Park Lodge, while warming up with complimentary hot cider and cookies. And definitely plan your visit around the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Event January 10-12. Mogul skiers will be wowing the crowd on Champion ski run, while aerialists on White Owl will y high into the dark skies. Yes, that's right. It's a night event, it's free and it's spectacular.