Explore some of the best food Utah has to offer

PARK CITY WINE CLUB GET A TASTE OF TOWN WITH A VARIETY OF EVENTS If you're a wine enthusiast, then join the Park City Wine Club. The Park City Wine Club is a membership-based group, that has educational, fun events monthly. As part of the Park City Wine Club you'll get to taste, travel, and learn all about wine, with sommelier Pamela Wood. You don't have to be an expert, but just want to broaden your knowledge of all things wine. Open to those 21 years or older, you do not have to be a member to attend, but members receive preferred pricing and other benefits. Fees charged are for the food provided, and not the wine itself. For more information visit

ParkCityWineClub.com. Jan. 9: Wine Exchange at Jeremy Ranch Clubhouse

This annual event has blossomed as it always fun and creative, food and wine plus the wine bottle exchange with prizes for the best-dressed bottle. Cost is $50 includes tax and gratuity. Feb. 3: Wine & Chocolate Night

PC Wine Club teams up with Salt Lake Culinary Center for hands-on wine. Learn pairing techniques and the skills of making chocolate truffles and other delights. March 20: Flights & Bites

Sit down for this event at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Park City, where the chef's bites will be uniquely paired with superb wines. Cost is $55 includes tax and gratuity.

Spring Teaser

Enjoying wines for the season with select bites from Ruth's Chris Executive Chef. Cost $55 includes tax and gratuity.

