Find a powder stash outside the resorts on a snowmobile

It's exhilarating, fast and beautiful: take a ride on a snowmobile. You'll experience groomed trails, river bottoms and powder-filled valleys. It's one of the easiest ways to access the backcountry once the snow falls. There are a number of groomed trails in the Uinta Mountains, the only range in America that runs east to west. These high-powered snow machines will get you there and back again.

Wear warm clothes, gloves and a helmet, and drive safely. Be careful going around blind corners, don't park on a trail, and be courteous when you pass others. As with any winter mountain travel, be educated about the risks of avalanches, and always travel in pairs. If you want some guided help, then take a tour with one of these outfitters:

Adventures at Thousand Peaks

The towering peaks, deep forests, and broad meadows of Weber Canyon make this an ideal spot for a snowmobile tour. Take your machine up to 11,000 feet for a view of a lifetime on this 60,000-acre ranch. For more information visit PowderUtah.com or call 888.304.7669.

Backcountry Snowmobiling

These are touted to be the least crowded tours in northern Utah, all on this 40,000-acre private ranch. For more information visit BackCountrySnow.com, or call 435.336.7669.

Lofty Peaks Adventures

Rocket your way across the flats, carve some turns in the powder or try and climb a steep bowl. Lofty Peak Adventures has some of the most spectacular snowmobile trails in Utah. From its Midway base, rent a machine for an unguided tour, or have a guide show you the secret stashes. For more information visit LoftyPeaks.com or call 435.654.5810.

North Forty Escapes

Twenty minutes away from Park City, it's a different world, and in the winter, a snowmobile is a way to explore it. Located on a private ranch in Weber Canyon, North Forty will fix a grin on your face and fix memories in your mind. For more information visit NorthFortyescapes.com.

Red Pine Adventures

On a private mountain next to Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, Red Pine Adventures is right in town. Hold on as your guides take you up groomed trails, through heavy forests, into deep powder terrain. You'll be breathless. For more information visit RedPineTours.com or call 435.649.9445.

Rocky Mountain Outfitters

High in the Strawberry Valley, you can snowmobile away from the crowds. For more information visit RockyMtnOutfitters.com or call 435.654.1655.

Summit Meadows Adventures

Just a few minutes east of Park City at the Garff Ranches, Summit Meadows Adventures (operated by Deer Valley) has room to roam, with over 7,000 acres of private land. Take off for an hour, or three, or take a private tour. And, kids under 9 ride free with an adult. If they're over 16, they can drive themselves. They provide all of the equipment, just bring a smile. For more information visit DeerValley.com or call 888.896.7996.