Get expert guidance to help skiers and riders improve at every level

Park City Mountain Ski School

The Park City Ski and Snowboard School has just the right lesson and instructor for you. From beginning to intermediate to expert, you'll get the personal atten- tion you need to improve your ski or snowboard, skills on the mountain. Tailor a private lesson, either one-on-one or with your group, for all abilities and ages. There's always something to learn, whether it's the mastering lurking mo- guls, carving your turns or skiing the steep and deep.

Family Lessons:

There's a ski or snowboard lesson for any age group and skiing ability for a full day. Choose from Youth ski lessons (ages 7-14), Ultimate 3 lesson (3 years old), Ultimate 4 ski or snowboard lesson (ages 4-6), Ultimate 5 ski or snowboard lesson (ages 7-14), and the Ultimate 5 Peak- to-Peak ski or snowboard lesson.

Private Lessons:

Whether you ski or snowboard, adult or child, signing up for a private lesson might be the best present you've given yourself all year. Fine tune some old skills, and learn some new ones, with a half or full day lesson.

Masters Racing:

Run gates and hone your free skiing skills, with personal coaching. Must be at least 18 years old.

Recommended Stories For You

Adult Ski and Snowboard Lessons:

Spend an afternoon with an instructor and learn the ba- sics, or ne-tune the ones you have.

Signature Programs:

Choose from the Local Kids Program, Ski Academy, Ski College, Masters Race and Local Women's Ski Program.

Local Ski and Ride Programs:

There are nearly 10 programs geared just for kids, from the Learn to Race Program, to the Farm Team, to PC Ride.