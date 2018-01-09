Go for gold with a variety of events at the Utah Olympic Park

You'll never forget your visit to the Utah Olympic Park this winter. The UOP was a major venue for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, and is still a training center for ski jumping, bobsled, luge and skeleton events. Young athletes train here at the Joe Quinney Winter Sports Center for the next Olympics, and you can participate in activities and classes or take a guided tour.

And, take a free tour through the Alf Engen Ski Museum (which tells the story of Utah skiing), and the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum. You'll be able to relive the excitement that descended here during the 2002 Winter Olympics. Parking and admission are free to the center.

A free shuttle service will take you up to the UOP from the Transit Center at Kimball Junction (next to the Summit County Library). The park is open Dec. 23-31 every day (except Christmas) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Winter hours are Wednesday to Sunday 12 p.m. 4 p.m.

For more information, activities schedules and events, visit this website or call 435.658.420

Free Activities

Museums

The Alf Engen Ski Museum and Eccles Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum, highlight the history of skiing, and the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

Mountain Challenge

Complete the Mountain Challenge without touching the ground, navigating obstacles that test the agility, strength, and endurance of every adventurer. No special gear is required. Ages 5-12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Discovery Zone

Right next to the Olympic Ski Jumps, the Discovery Zone lets young adventurers dream and explore their very own Olympic-sized dreams. This adventure play area is the perfect complement to the Discovery Adventure Course and is recommended for future Olympians under 12 years old. Youth ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Recommended Stories For You

Activities

Winter Bobsled Experience

Rocket down the 2002 Olympic Sliding Track with a professional pilot and up to three passengers. Riders must be over 16 years old. Cost is $175.

Discovery Adventure Course

Challenging youngsters, the Discovery Adventure Course lets them, and adults, squeeze through tight spots, duck obstacles and climb. The cost is $20.

Canyon Adventure Course

Test your ability and problem-solving skills in this intermediate course, with swings and long traverses. It's about agility, balance and coordination, while at times being 25 feet off the ground. The cost is $20.

Summit Adventure Course

An advanced-level course, this will test your strength, with traverses, swinging elements, and problem-solving features, while at times being 55 feet off the ground. Cost is $20.

Drop Tower

This 377-foot-long zip line flies above the trees, finishing at a 65-foot high Drop Tower. Then it's down for a free fall. Cost is $20.

Extreme Zipline

Fly off the K120 Nordic ski jumps on one of the steepest ziplines in the world. You'll reach speeds up to 50 mph on one of two Extreme lines. Cost is $25.

Classes

G-Force Bobsled + Skeleton

This feeder program for the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Foundation will train young athletes.

Park City Nordic Ski Club

There are cross-country skiing and Nordic ski jumping for all ages and abilities.

Ski Mountaineering

If you've always wanted to leave the lift lines behind, then learn how to backcountry ski with professional guides.

UOP Explorers

For 7- to 10-year-old kids, this will introduce them to ski jumping, terrain parks, moguls and racing.