Jump, spin and slide your way across the ice

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Glide across the ice with the greatest of ease, spin and jump with grace or try and push a puck past a goalie for the score. Or maybe just try standing up on skates. There's nothing quite like ice skating, and there are a couple of skating rinks nearby. It's a great family activity – especially for the kids – and it won't break the bank.

Resort Center Ice Rink

The Resort Center Ice Rink is small, but it's right in the middle of the action at Park City Mountain, and it's Park City's only outdoor rink. Skating admission is $9, and there are rentals available from $5 to $7. Hours are traditionally from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending upon conditions. It's the perfect thing to do with the kids.

For more information visit ResortCenterIceRink.com or call 435.615.8165.

The Park City Ice Arena

The Park City Ice Arena is an indoor skating center, at Quinn's Junction. You can free skate, or sign up for instruction at its skating and hockey academy. There's even a hockey league if you're into that sort of thing. You can show up for the Drop-in Hockey Sessions too.

For more information visit ParkCityIce.org or call 435.615.5707.

Midway City Ice Rink

Remember the ice rink at the park when you were young? Well, in Midway that still exists. Beneath the towering Wasatch in this quaint Swiss town just over the hill from Park City, you'll skate outdoors at the park as the music, and cold, keep everyone moving. It's open most nights until at least 9 p.m. under the lights with rentals and treats.

For more information visit MidwayCityut.org.