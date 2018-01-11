Just minutes outside of Park City, you can find different worlds

There's so much to do in Park City, it's almost more than you can do in one ski vacation. But there are some other options close by that are different, unique, and a bit less hectic. The Heber Valley to the south is an alpine paradise, evident by the Swiss immigrants that settled the town of Midway a hundred years ago. The eastern wall of Mt. Timpanogos, at 11,752 feet, overwhelms the western skyline, as locomotives smoke, hot springs steam, and cross-country skiers climb. To the east, 15 miles away, the Kamas Valley is another rising star worth exploring.

DeJoria Center



DEJORIA CENTER EVENTS January 5:

Mountain Country

State Road Tavern

DeJoria Center 7 p.m.

January 26:

Locash Dejoria Center

8 p.m. • $25

February 2:

Bonanza Town

State Road Tavern

DeJoria Center

7 p.m.

February 10:

John O'Hurley

DeJoria Center

8 p.m. • $40

The DeJoria Center (pictured above) sits on the hills above the verdant Kamas Valley, with the snowy Wasatch as the background. It's hosted musicians such as Sam Bush and coming this summer, Clint Black, in the 2,000-seat concert hall with its superb sound system.

Just 16 miles from Park City, this 1,100-acre ranch is about refined country living, with equestrian facilities, public mountain bike trails, and two restaurants. The State Road Tavern slow cooks in its custom smoker, with cocktails and 20 brands of beer to quench your thirst. It's worth a few minutes' drive to the High Star Ranch and the DeJoria Center.

The Homestead Resort

Dating back 127 years, The Homestead is a hot springs resort and more. In the summer it's golf, but in the winter, it's all about getting out in the snow, then warming up in the natural springs. And the Homestead Crater is a must see. This geothermal spring is hidden beneath the 60-foot-tall cone. The hole in the top lets in sunlight and fresh air, while you swim, snorkel, or dive in the 96-degree water. Then, cool off in one of the pools, before you dine at Fanny's in a relaxed atmosphere before you turn in for the night.

Soldier Hollow

SOLDIER HOLLOW EVENTS January 20:

10th Mountain Division

Association Public Biathlon Race

January 26 – 27:

TUNA / Soldier Hollow Nordic

Center SuperQualifier Race

Official qualifier or the 2018

Cross-country ski on the same tracks used by the 2002 Winter Olympians (pictured on below), participate in one of the many winter programs, or spend some time in a tube at Soldier Hollow. Just 30 minutes from Park City, it's unique and beautiful.

For more information visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.

The Heber Valley Railroad

Go back in time with a 90-minute train ride through the alpine Heber Valley and along the shores of Deer Creek Lake. You will marvel at the Immense Baldwin steam locomotive as it huffs and puffs its way along the tracks. For more information visit HeberValleyRR.org, or call 435.654.5601.

HEBER VALLEY RAILROAD SCHEDULE February 10:

Princess and Pirate Train

11 a.m. • $15

Pink lemonade and cupcakes with all your favorite princesses, and pirates.

Sundance Resort

In 1969 Robert Redford bought this land and created a special community of art and nature. Twelve years later he founded the Sundance Institute, attracting filmmakers from around the world.

Just 35 miles away from Park City, the Sundance Resort is tucked under the massive bulk of Mt. Timpanogos (pictured above). It's an alpine wonderland of waterfalls, deep forests, wildflowers, and snowfields. In the winter you can ride a zip line, take a lift ride, ski the bowls, cross-country ski or just unwind. Come for the day, or stay in the rustic but refined lodging, eat a fine meal at the Foundry Grill, or tip a few in an authentic log cowboy bar. It's a world away.

For more information visit SundanceResort.com, or call 801.225.4107.