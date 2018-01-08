Keep everyone amused with family fun at Park City Mountain Resort
January 8, 2018
Alpine Coaster
Control this toboggan-style car, and it will give you the ride of your life down a track above the snow. Must be 54 inches or taller. Cost is $25 for one ride, $10 for a passenger, and $10 for a re-ride.
Flying Eagle Zip Line
You must be at least 42 inches tall to ride this exhilarating zip. Cost is $9, and $7 for a passenger.
Guided Snowshoe Tours
Starting at Canyons Village, there's a network of snowshoe trails to discover. Wind your way through evergreen forests and up to a high lake. The solitude and quiet will make memories forever. Tours meet at the fire pits near the ticket booth at 10:00 a.m. Group cost is $80 for a 1 1⁄2 hour tour, Friday through Sun- day. For a private tour, the cost is $100 per person. For $165 per person, you can have lunch at Lookout Cabin.
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides
Starting at the Canyons Village ski beach, take a half-hour sleigh ride through Willow Draw, with blankets to keep you warm. Group tours are $25 per person, with private tours available.
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides with Dinner
At Park City Mountain Base, take a sleigh up to the Snowed Inn for a western-style dinner, complete with live music. Meet next to Payday Lift. The cost per person is $100, and $65 for kids. If you want just the sleigh ride, it's only $20.
Silver to Slopes
Take this free guided ski tour, past historic mining buildings as an expert explains Park City's mining past. Intermediate skiers should meet at 10:00 a.m. at Park City
Mountain and at 1:00 p.m. at the top of Bonanza lift. Participants will receive a commemorative pin.
Viking Yurt
At Park City Mountain Base, a snowcat will pull your sleigh 1,800 feet up the ski runs to a unique dining experience. Inside the warm yurt, you can get warmer with hotly spiced glogg, in pewter mugs, followed by a ve-course dinner. Visit VikingYurt.com for more information.
EVENTS
The Park City Snowfest is a 16- day festival with music, entertainment and more, from December 16 through New Years Eve.
Spring Grüv is in its 11th year, with pond skimming, music and a great party (costumes encouraged). For two weeks it's mayhem and madness at Canyons Village from March 24th through April 8th.
