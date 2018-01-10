Stay fit even on your vacation

Park City and Summit County have three fine public recreation centers, where you can swim, work out, and take classes.

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

The Fieldhouse is a modern athletic center, with a 30 by 75 yard indoor turf field, 2-lane 1/9th of a mile running track, four batting cages and pitching machines, as well as a weight room and cardio machines. Its newly opened expansion adds a gymnasium and pool. Classes include Zumba, Yoga, spinning, and conditioning fitness programs.

Kimball Junction – 1388 Center Drive

Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Adult day passes are $7 for residents, $10 for visitors. Youth and seniors: $4 residents, $6 visitors

For more information visit BasinRecreation.org.

Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center – PC MARC

The MARC, as it's known, has 11 tennis courts, lap and leisure pools, four pickleball courts, a basketball gym, bouldering wall, game room, childcare, indoor track, free weights and cardio equipment, and three group fitness studios. Group fitness includes adult karate, basketball and volleyball leagues, not to mention tennis and many other fitness programs.

1200 Little Kate Road • 435.615.5400

Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Adult daily drop-in fees are $7 for a resident adult, $10 for a visitor; and $3 for a resident youth, $5 for a visitor, with kids under 3 free.

For more information visit ParkCity.org.

South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center

Just 15 minutes from Park City in Kamas, this facility boasts a lap pool, kid pool with waterslide and lazy river, indoor track, aerobics rooms, racquetball courts, and cardio/weight area. Classes range from karate, swimming, tennis, diving, first aid and 10 aerobics classes, among others.

350 East 200 South, Kamas

Monday-Friday 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m

Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Day use for adults is $6, and $4 for seniors and youths.

For more information visit Ssummit.k12.ut.us/ssafc.