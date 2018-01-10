Support athletes of all abilities

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The National Ability Center gives people with physical disabilities freedom and creates possibilities. It is a nonprofit committed to helping people of all ages and limited abilities enjoy outdoor sports and recreation. Many of the programs have special adaptive equipment available, as the National Ability Center caters to people with orthopedic, spinal cord, neuromuscular, visual and hearing impairments, as well as those with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

On any given day you may see athletes alpine skiing, snowshoeing and rock climbing, among other things. Their 26-acre campus includes a complete equestrian facility, including a heated area, plus they border 700 acres of open space with 30 miles of public trails, for skiing, hiking, and riding.

Perhaps the highlight of the NAC's year is its annual fundraiser, the Red, White and Snow event, scheduled to be held from March 1-3 in 2018, at the Stein Eriksen Lodge, Montage Deer Valley, and St. Regis Deer Valley. This event features wine, food, and skiing, all for a great cause, providing over 70 percent of the NAC's operating budget for the year. Participate in the wine seminars and workshops, vintner dinners and slope-side tastings, ending with the auction and gala dinner on March 3. Have fun, and support the NAC's mission.

For more information visit DiscoverNAC.org and RedWhiteAndSnow.org.

