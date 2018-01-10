These Park City winter activities are just right for the young ones
January 10, 2018
Park City is a family-friendly town, whether your kids are big or small. There are art classes, nature tours, films and libraries to keep everyone occupied. Plus, they're always happy just playing in the snow. Here's a brief look at a few other options.
Museums
Park City Museum,
Main Street Park City
Alf Engen Ski Museum
at the Utah Olympic Park
Arts Kids
Arts Kids uses expressive arts and group dynamics in a positive environment. For more information and program information visit Arts-Kids.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter
Swaner's Craft Sunday takes place every Sunday throughout the winter. There will be a nature-themed craft, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Little Naturalist Program takes place on Monday mornings from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. It's geared for 3- to 5-year-olds who are curious about the natural world, including the environment, animals, and their habitats.
1258 Center Drive, Kimball Junction
For more information visit TheSwanerEcocenter.org.
Park City Library
Computer Club meets Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Minecraft Club meets Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Adobe InDesign class February 13, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Minecraft Club Thursdays 4 p.m.
Foreign Cinema for Kids Jim Santy Auditorium – January 13 and February 10, 4 p.m.
Holiday Break Films Free films, to be announced, during Christmas and February school breaks.
Weekly Children's Programs
Baby and Me For kids from birth to 18 months. Mondays 3 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m.
Paws to Read Kids aged 5-12 read to a therapy dog. Tuesdays 4 p.m.
Music and Movement Lively and noisy hour for toddlers. Wednesdays 11 a.m.
Crafternoons Arts & crafts for kids. Wednesdays 4 p.m.
Preschool Storytime Helping preschoolers read. Thursdays 10 a.m.
Toddler Time Literacy for kids from 18 months – 3 years. Thursdays 11 a.m.
Lego Club Build with Duplos, Ikos, & Legos. Fridays 2 p.m.
For more information visit ParkCity.org.
Park City Mountain
Kids Zip Line, Rope Course, Tubing
For more information visit ParkCityMountain.com.
Trending In: Activities & Recreation Guide
Trending Sitewide
- Ex-pro football player briefly appears in court in Park City homicide
- Main Street employees struggle with parking changes
- Basin Planning Commissioners to review Rasmussen Road housing project
- Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak lead The Amazing Race through Iceland
- Park City High School named No. 1 in the state by USA Today