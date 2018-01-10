These Park City winter activities are just right for the young ones

Park City is a family-friendly town, whether your kids are big or small. There are art classes, nature tours, films and libraries to keep everyone occupied. Plus, they're always happy just playing in the snow. Here's a brief look at a few other options.

Museums

Park City Museum,

Main Street Park City

Alf Engen Ski Museum

at the Utah Olympic Park

Arts Kids

Arts Kids uses expressive arts and group dynamics in a positive environment. For more information and program information visit Arts-Kids.org.

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

Swaner's Craft Sunday takes place every Sunday throughout the winter. There will be a nature-themed craft, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Little Naturalist Program takes place on Monday mornings from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. It's geared for 3- to 5-year-olds who are curious about the natural world, including the environment, animals, and their habitats.

1258 Center Drive, Kimball Junction

For more information visit TheSwanerEcocenter.org.

Park City Library

Computer Club meets Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

Minecraft Club meets Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Adobe InDesign class February 13, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Minecraft Club Thursdays 4 p.m.

Foreign Cinema for Kids Jim Santy Auditorium – January 13 and February 10, 4 p.m.

Holiday Break Films Free films, to be announced, during Christmas and February school breaks.

Weekly Children's Programs

Baby and Me For kids from birth to 18 months. Mondays 3 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m.

Paws to Read Kids aged 5-12 read to a therapy dog. Tuesdays 4 p.m.

Music and Movement Lively and noisy hour for toddlers. Wednesdays 11 a.m.

Crafternoons Arts & crafts for kids. Wednesdays 4 p.m.

Preschool Storytime Helping preschoolers read. Thursdays 10 a.m.

Toddler Time Literacy for kids from 18 months – 3 years. Thursdays 11 a.m.

Lego Club Build with Duplos, Ikos, & Legos. Fridays 2 p.m.

For more information visit ParkCity.org.

Park City Mountain

Kids Zip Line, Rope Course, Tubing

For more information visit ParkCityMountain.com.