Try out a yurt in the backcountry

If you want to get away into the solitude of winter, then head into the mountains for a stay in a Mongolian-style yurt. These round tents are warm and rustic, but with the amenities you need. Whether you arrived by ski, snowshoe, split board, foot, or snowmobile, many local yurts are in the Uinta Mountains, about 30 miles east of Park City. The Uintas are the only east-to-west trending mountain range in America, rising to nearly 14,000 feet. And you won't believe the night skies; the stars are phenomenal.

Here's a quick list of a few yurts available:

Boulder Creek Yurt

This low altitude yurt sits at 7,360 feet and is only 1.1 miles from Highway 150 east of Kamas. There are lanterns, propane, sleeping bags, wood stoves and firewood, and a rustic outhouse. It's a great place to take kids. The fee is $120 Friday & Saturday, $100 Sunday thru Thursday.

For more information visit YurtsOfUtah.com

Castle Peak Yurt

At an elevation of 9,800 feet, it's a six-mile, one-way trip along an old logging road, just a few miles east of Kamas along Highway 150. There's good skiing and epic views of the Wasatch Mountains as well. The yurt is managed by White Pine Touring 435.649.8710, and costs from $99-120 per night.

Mill Hollow Yurt

From the Nobletts trailhead on S.R. 35, at 7,500 feet, the yurt is at 8,950 feet, and it's six miles one-way, but with all of the amenities. Fee is $100 per night.

For more information visit GranitePeaks.org.

Norway Flats Yurt

At an elevation of 8,530 feet, it's three miles one-way and is an easy ski/snowshoe. Cost is $110 per night weekends, $55 weeknights. It's operated by TUNA (The Utah Nordic Alliance).

For more information visit UtahNordic.com.

Lilly Lake Yurt System

Located on the North Slope of the Uinta Mountains, these five yurts are accessed via Evanston, Wyoming, along Highway 150. They are managed by the Wasatch National Forest in partnership with the Bear River Outdoor Recreation Alliance (BRORA), and the Evanston Recreation Center. All five yurts use the same trailhead, with four of them connected by good, groomed ski trails. They're equipped with a propane stove, wood stove and firewood, and kitchen utensils. The East Fork Yurt is at 8,500 feet, the Bear Claw Yurt is at 8,700 feet, and the Lily Lake Yurt is at 8,300 feet; lower elevations with good trails, and great for families. The Ridge Yurt (9,350 feet) and the Boundary Creek Yurt (9,550 feet) are off the main trail, without amenities. Nightly rentals range from $50 to $75.

For more information visit BroraYurts.org and YurtsofUtah.com.