Adventure Guide: A line on a great time

A small boy learns to ice fish with his family at a frozen lake on Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. Credit: Lisa Hupp/USFWS

A small boy and family ice fishing.

Ski poles aren’t the only poles that adventurers spending time in Park City this winter ought to pick up. The area also boasts several prime fishing spots that present an opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle, connect with nature and, frankly, have a great time.

Among the most popular fishing destinations is the Jordanelle Reservoir, which is just outside the Park City limits and is stocked with trout, smallmouth bass, kokanee salmon and tiger muskie, among other species. Also nearby are the Rockport, Deer Creek and Echo reservoirs, where anglers can always be found dropping a line as the sun rises early in the morning. Before venturing out for an ice-fishing expedition, however, it’s a good idea to check that the ice is thick enough to prevent an unfortunate mishap. Check out reports about the conditions — as well valuable tips about what’s biting and how to catch them — from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources at dwrapps.utah.gov/fishing/fStart.

Those who would rather spend an afternoon on the banks of a river with a fishing pole in hand need not worry. The nearby Provo River offers some of the very best trout fishing in the West, while the Weber River also will not disappoint.

Before anglers head out to the water, though, they’ll want to get a Utah fishing license. Fishing without one is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. In comparison, plunking down the few bucks it costs for a license is a downright bargain. Visit wildlife.utah.gov/licenses for more information.

IF YOU’D LIKE SOME GUIDANCE OR NEED SOME GEAR FOR YOUR FISHING TRIP, HERE ARE SOME OUTFITTERS THAT CAN HELP YOU ON YOUR WAY.

ALL SEASONS ADVENTURE

435-649-9619

DESTINATION SPORTS AND ADVENTURES

435-649-8092

JANS MOUNTAIN OUTFITTERS 800-745-1020

MAYFLY FISHING

435-631-9393

NORTH FORTY ESCAPES

435-631-4011

PARK CITY ANGLERS

435-658-3474

PARK CITY FLY FISHING GUIDES

435-631-9933

PARK CITY ON THE FLY

435-649-6707

PARK CITY OUTFITTERS

435-647-0677

PROVO RIVER GUIDE SERVICE

435-783-6559

ROCKY MOUNTAIN OUTFITTERS

435-654-1655

TROUT BUM 2

435-658-1166

UTAH PRO FLY FISHING

435-487-9288