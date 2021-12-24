Adventure Guide: A line on a great time
There are several places for anglers to catch a whopper
Ski poles aren’t the only poles that adventurers spending time in Park City this winter ought to pick up. The area also boasts several prime fishing spots that present an opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle, connect with nature and, frankly, have a great time.
Among the most popular fishing destinations is the Jordanelle Reservoir, which is just outside the Park City limits and is stocked with trout, smallmouth bass, kokanee salmon and tiger muskie, among other species. Also nearby are the Rockport, Deer Creek and Echo reservoirs, where anglers can always be found dropping a line as the sun rises early in the morning. Before venturing out for an ice-fishing expedition, however, it’s a good idea to check that the ice is thick enough to prevent an unfortunate mishap. Check out reports about the conditions — as well valuable tips about what’s biting and how to catch them — from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources at dwrapps.utah.gov/fishing/fStart.
Those who would rather spend an afternoon on the banks of a river with a fishing pole in hand need not worry. The nearby Provo River offers some of the very best trout fishing in the West, while the Weber River also will not disappoint.
Before anglers head out to the water, though, they’ll want to get a Utah fishing license. Fishing without one is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. In comparison, plunking down the few bucks it costs for a license is a downright bargain. Visit wildlife.utah.gov/licenses for more information.
IF YOU’D LIKE SOME GUIDANCE OR NEED SOME GEAR FOR YOUR FISHING TRIP, HERE ARE SOME OUTFITTERS THAT CAN HELP YOU ON YOUR WAY.
ALL SEASONS ADVENTURE
435-649-9619
DESTINATION SPORTS AND ADVENTURES
435-649-8092
JANS MOUNTAIN OUTFITTERS 800-745-1020
MAYFLY FISHING
435-631-9393
NORTH FORTY ESCAPES
435-631-4011
PARK CITY ANGLERS
435-658-3474
PARK CITY FLY FISHING GUIDES
435-631-9933
PARK CITY ON THE FLY
435-649-6707
PARK CITY OUTFITTERS
435-647-0677
PROVO RIVER GUIDE SERVICE
435-783-6559
ROCKY MOUNTAIN OUTFITTERS
435-654-1655
TROUT BUM 2
435-658-1166
UTAH PRO FLY FISHING
435-487-9288
Support Local Journalism
