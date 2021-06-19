Adventure Guide: A summer stroll
Art lovers will enjoy monthly gallery event
Local and visiting art lovers have the opportunity to expand their minds the last Friday of each month during the Park City Gallery Stroll.
The free event, hosted by the Park City Gallery Association, usually runs from 6-9 p.m. and spotlights up to 19 galleries and one roving artist that are members of the association. And there are also a handful of non-member galleries that also find ways to participate in the stroll.
Galleries, which offer art in an array of mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry and mixed media, choose their own offerings during the strolls.
Some galleries take advantage of the allotted time to open new exhibits, introduce new artists or invite artists from around the world to do demonstrations, which give strollers the opportunity to talk with the artists and gallery owners.
Other galleries use the time to fundraise for various nonprofits or work with other arts organizations to provide food, live music and hold opportunity drawings.
Most of Park City’s galleries are located on Main Street, but there are some scattered throughout the area. And the best way to find these galleries is to visit the association’s website, parkcitygalleryassociation.com.
The Park City Gallery Stroll has existed in one form or another since 1989, when a handful of local artists and crafters lined up and displayed their wares on Main Street, with the idea of promoting community.
As more galleries opened and introduced more local, national and international artists to Park City, the galley stroll grew in popularity and, with the help of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, helped turn the town into a visual-art destination.
