Adventure Guide: A tradition bounces back

The annual Miners Day Running of the Balls.

Park Record file photo

One of Park City’s most beloved traditions is back. Miners Day, the annual Labor Day celebration that honors Park City’s silver-mining heritage,will return Sept. 6 after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Park City Rotary Club runs the event, and President Corrie Forsling said the club is thrilled to be bringing it back.

“We’re so glad to be back running the full event in person,” she said. “Last year we did a virtual version of the ‘Running of the Balls’ event, but it’s just not the same without the thrill and anticipation of the crowds around the ball track, and the festive atmosphere on Main Street that morning. We can’t wait to get back there again.”

While Miners Day consists of several events, one of the most anticipated is the Running of the Balls, modeled after the famed running of the bulls in Pamplona. In this case, the race is between yellow golf balls, which can be “adopted” for $5 apiece. Winning balls bring prizes to the adopter, and the proceeds go toward area not-for-profit organizations.

The Main Street parade will also return, as will the mucking and drilling competition, every half hour at Bob Wells Plaza. What are mucking and drilling? Do yourself a favor, don’t Google it — go see it in person!

“Miners Day is a great community event because it’s put on by Parkites, for Parkites,” Forsling said. “And it celebrates our mining history.”

This year, look for more fun, historical information from the Friends of Park City Mining History, and the dedication of a statue honoring the late Rich Martinez, a celebrated local miner.

For information visit parkcityminersday.org .