Adventure Guide: A world-class performance

"Park City Follies" will get back to the Egyptian Theatre stage with live and in-person performances starting Aug. 27. | Park Record file photo



Park City’s winter nightlife offers different ways for skiers and snowboarders to unwind after cutting lines on the slopes or backcountry. Visitors and locals can catch iconic classic-rock bands, plays or local musicians any night in the town’s lineup of venues offering live performances.

The Cabin

427 Main St., 435-565-2337, thecabinparkcity.com

The Cabin is one of Main Street’s iconic watering holes for food, cocktails and live music. Home of the elkupine mascot, the Cabin is located in the heart of Old Town and features two stories of fun in the Lodge and Den. Although it’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays, the rest of the week is filled with live DJs, bingo and trivia games, open mic nights and a drag- show brunch.

Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort

4000 Canyons Resort Drive, 435-615-8040, parkcitymountain.com/explore- the-resort/base-areas/canyons-village.aspx

The Canyons Village base area at Park City Mountain Resort is home to a variety of unique shops and restaurants. It is also the site of many family-friendly apres concerts presented by Mountain Town Music. The local music-production nonprofit schedules daily performances by local and regional bands and solo artists.

Deer Valley Resort

2250 Deer Valley Drive, 435-649-1000, deervalley.com

In addition to being a first-rate ski resort, Deer Valley Resort presents live apres music performances throughout the winter. Some of the concerts, featuring local bands and solo artists, take place indoors, while others are set up outdoors at the Snow Park Lodge.

Downstairs

625 Main St., 435-226-5340, downstairspc.com

Downstairs finds itself at the crossroads of being a lounge, bar and intimate performance space, and serves as a venue for local and up-and-coming national touring bands, DJs, solo artists and celebrity acts.

Egyptian Theatre

328 Main St., 855-745-7469, Parkcityshows.com

The nonprofit Egyptian Theatre, which is on a mission to enrich lives through performing arts, recently reopened for live music and theatrical performances after an 18-month hiatus due to COVID-19. The theater’s staff and tech crews are looking forward to presenting live entertainment, which has been a staple on Main Street since the late 1800s. The Egyptian Theatre offers a full schedule featuring an array of rock, doo-wop, bluegrass, country and folk acts, as well as regional theatrical productions.

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall

268 Main St., 435-338-3322, oprrockwell.com

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall is a two-story combination speakeasy and performance-art venue. The downstairs space features a full bar and a stage that has hosted an array of rock, funk, folk and country artists. The upstairs listening room has showcased musical, dance and theatrical performances as well as wine- tastings and other social events.

O’Shucks Bar and Grill at Pinebrook

8178 Gorgoza Pines Road, 435-658-0233, oshucks-ahhsushi.com

O’Shucks Bar and Grill in Pinebrook serves all ages in a family-friendly environment. It also showcases local bands and other musicians Thursdays through Saturdays. For information, visit oshucks- ahhsushi.com.

Park City Institute

435-655-3114, parkcityinstitute.org

Park City Institute is a nonprofit that presents world-class performances and innovative ideas to the community. Founded in 1998, PCI introduces emerging and established performers in music, dance and theater. It also provides outreach programs by these artists to local students. Executive Director Ari Ioannides and his crew are knee deep into the 2021-22 schedule that includes live music, theater and special presentations

by acclaimed authors, photographers and social commentarians.

Park City Live

427 Main St., 435-649-9123, parkcitylive.net

Park City Live is one of the prime venues on Main Street and has hosted a range of local, regional and national touring bands. The venue features well-stocked bars and a VIP mezzanine section.

Park City Mountain Resort

1345 Lowell Ave., 435-649-8111, parkcitymountain.com

Park City Mountain Resort, known for its well-groomed slopes, is also a place where local bands and DJs play in numerous apres concerts. These musicians complement seasonal events such as SnowFest and Spring Gruv as well as some world-class winter- sports competitions.

Riverhorse on Main

540 Main St., 435-649-3536, riverhorseparkcity.com

Riverhorse on Main is a frequent recipient of the Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Award and has won the AAA Diamond Award for its culinary offerings, yet it is also a great place to take in live music performed by local singer-songwriters.

Silver Star Cafe

1825 Three Kings Drive, 435-655-3456, thesilverstarcafe.com

Although the Silver Star Cafe has been featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network’s shows “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “DDD Nation,” the restaurant is also known for its week- end dinner concerts that run Thursdays through Saturdays. The concerts, free with dinner, showcase folk, gypsy jazz, country and pop artists in acoustic performances.

The Spur Bar and Grill

435-615-1618, thespurbarandgrill.com

In addition to being a local pub that showcases local brews and spirits, the Spur Bar and Grill serves up a nightly schedule of live local music that starts at 7 p.m. and goes until closing. Lineups include folk, rock, jazz and country artists and bands, as well as a dueling piano show.