Adventure Guide: Action, elevated

Alpine slide.



PARK CITY MOUNTAIN RESORT

Park City Mountain Resort offers a summer of outdoor fun that starts at 10 a.m. every day through Sept. 6. The fun continues Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 3. Activities include scenic lift rides, hiking and mountain biking, summer dining and grab-and-go meals. Canyons Golf Course is open through Oct. 10. Tee times and other details are available at canyonsgolfcourse.com . In addition, families will find a motherlode of enjoyment at the Park City Mountain Adventure Park, which houses Utah’s longest alpine coaster — 4,000 feet of curves, bends and loops accessed by toboggan-style cars — the world famous alpine slide that gives visitors a chance to glide down 3,000 feet of a luge-like track, mini golf, gem panning and the weekly Park City Farmers Market. Other attractions scheduled for the summer are the Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase and Mid-Mountain Marathon. To ensure the health and safety of guests and staff, the resort is operating according to lo- cal public health orders regarding COVID-19, and it is following local health guidance as it relates to face coverings. For information, visit parkcitymountain.org .

DEER VALLEY RESORT

Deer Valley Resort welcomes guests back to the mountains for a summer season full of outdoor activities that include lift-served mountain biking on nearly 70 miles of trails sprawled across six mountains, scenic lift rides, guided hikes that highlight the area’s silver mining history, yoga experiences, stand-up paddle boarding at Pebble Beach through Aug. 31, as well as al fresco and grab-and-go dining. Summer chairlift operations run daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 6, and resume for three additional long weekends, Friday-Sunday, through Sept. 26, weather and conditions permitting. Bikers can also enjoy Twilight Tuesdays, where chairlifts will extend operations from 4-8 p.m. every Tuesday through Aug. 17. Other planned summer events include concerts at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater with the Deer Valley Concert Series, the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival and the locally programmed Grand Valley Bank Community Concerts. Deer Valley and the concert promoters are working with local and state entities on the ever-changing landscape of hosting mass gatherings due to COVID-19. Deer Valley will also monitor and adhere to evolving COVID-19 procedures and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For information, visit deervalley.com .

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK

The Utah Olympic Park — or UOP, as locals call it — served as the ski jumping and sliding sports venue for the 2002 Winter Games, and the destination opens for family-friendly recreational fun each summer. This year’s activities include an alpine slide, extreme tubing, as well as extreme and freestyle ziplining and a zipline tour that can hit speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, 161 feet above the canyon floor. The park also features a discovery course, a summer bobsled experience that reaches speeds up to 60 miles per hour in less than a minute, and one-hour guided tours, where guests can learn about the amazing stories of Olympic achievement, and some of the more peculiar tales of the Utah Olympic Park. To top off the fun, the Utah Olympic Park Cafe offers a menu of salads and sandwiches for refueling. For more information visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org .