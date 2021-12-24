Adventure Guide: Adventure and wonder, just over the hill

There is no shortage of things to do in Park City, but for those who want to venture a little further, there’s a town just a short drive away with several amazing attractions of its own.

Midway, located in the Heber Valley about 25 minutes from Park City, is full of small-town charm thanks largely to its history as a settlement for Swiss immigrants. Elements of that history are everywhere, including the historic Midway Town Hall and its delightful glockenspiel.

Here are a few things to do if you head over the hill into Midway this winter.

HOMESTEAD CRATER:

Take an hour or so to visit the Homestead Crater, a geothermal spring located inside a 55-foot-tall, beehive-shaped limestone rock which was formed over a 10,000-year period. For just about $20, you can swim and soak in the hot spring, with its 90-degree and constantly replenishing fresh water, or if you want, you can snorkel or even scuba dive to the bottom of the crater about 65 feet below. The hole at the top of the dome lets in fresh air, and on snowy days, it’s hard to imagine a more magical place to be.

Make a stay of it, too, if you like, as the crater is located at the Homestead Resort.

For more information, visit homesteadresort.com.

SOLDIER HOLLOW:

Part of the Olympic Legacy Foundation, Soldier Hollow Nordic Center was home to Olympic events in 2002 and now hosts several fun activities for visitors, including cross-country skiing and winter tubing.

Its cross-country skiing courses are impeccable, with numerous offerings available, including season passes for both adults and children.

The center, meanwhile, boasts 1,200-foot tubing lanes, and the magic carpet means you don’t have to trudge your way back up the hill to go again.

Tubing is offered in two-hour blocks, and prices range from $12-$30 depending on the day.

For more information visit utaholympiclegacy.org.

ICE CASTLES:

Another unique experience on offer is the Midway Ice Castles, a winter attraction boasting incredible ice sculptures for visitors to tour, walk inside or even crawl through. There are caverns with hand-sculpted icicles, an ice maze and even ice slides. Truly, the Ice Castles are something that have to be seen to be believed.

Admission ranges from $11-$22, and more information can be found at icecastles.com/utah.