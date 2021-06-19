Adventure Guide: Adventures for all ages



The Park Record.

So you chose Park City for the family vacation, or maybe you’re a local looking for some ways to keep the kids entertained this summer. Well, you’re in the right place. Park City has countless options for family-friendly entertainment, ensuring that children and teens will have just as much fun as mom and dad.

Here are some of the most popular activities for families:

• Speed like an Olympian at the Utah Olympic Park. Ever wondered what it’s like to be a ski jumper careening down the hill after a perfect landing? Extreme tubing at the Utah Olympic Park isn’t quite the same experience, but it’s as close as most of us will get. Participants ride an inner tube down the same ski jumps used in the 2002 Winter Olympics. But be warned: It’s not for the faint of heart, as tubers can reach speeds of up to 50 mph.

• Check out a public library. For a relatively subdued — but still fun — activity, head to the Summit County Library in Kimball Junction or the Park City Library in Old Town. Offerings range from guided story times for young children to the YouCreate Lab at the Park City Library where older kids can tap into their creative sides with resources like sound and video recording equipment and a 3-D printer.

• Take a trip into the past at the Park City Museum. Did you know that long before Park City was a resort destination, it was a bustling silver mining town? In fact, the mining industry thrived in Park City for decades, and the town was once home to more than 300 mines. Learn what it was like to live in Park City during the mining era — and much more — with a tour of the Park City Museum, which features a number of enthralling exhibits that shine a light on our town’s storied history.

• Get in touch with nature at the Swaner Preserve. It’s hard to beat a peaceful afternoon in nature. That’s what the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, a 1,200-acre preserve in Kimball Junction, offers to residents and visitors alike with guided tours for groups of up to nine people. You’re likely to see small wildlife like sandhill cranes while walking around the preserve, and if you get really lucky you may even catch a glimpse of deer or elk.

• Create a masterpiece at the Kimball Art Center. It doesn’t matter if your family is full of skilled artists or people who can barely draw stick figures: The Kimball Art Center has classes and camps for artists and wannabe artists of all skill levels and ages. You and your children can make your own souvenirs to take home — perhaps a clay vase or a canvas painting — and will have a blast doing it, even if the end result isn’t exactly worthy of being placed in the Louvre.

• Get extreme at Woodward Park City. If your children have a thirst for action, they’ll have a blast during a camp or lesson at Woodward Park City, an action sports hub that offers indoor and outdoor activities ranging from BMX biking to skateboarding to parkour. Regardless of whether they’re beginners or experts — or somewhere in between — Woodward will help them get to the next level. Just make sure to look away if watching your kid catch air makes you nervous.

• Catch the coaster at PCMR. Sure, Park City Mountain Resort is best known for skiing and snowboarding. But families can have a different kind of adventure in the summer with the resort’s mountain coaster. Riders twist through more than a mile of curves while topping out near 25 mph. And the mountain views are tough to top — if you can look away from the track ahead of you, that is.