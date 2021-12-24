Adventure Guide: Backcountry thrills

Skiers and snowboarders don’t have to head to a resort to have a fantastic experience in the mountains in the Park City area. The area is also known for its world-class backcountry offerings, which have exploded in popularity in recent years, particularly as the pandemic motivated more people to pursue outdoor recreation and avoid the crowds at a resort.

With a little bit of online research, intrepid and seasoned adventurers

can discover on their own many of the most prized backcountry spots for unmatched skiing and snowboarding. If that’s your speed, then have at it. But if you prefer to benefit from the wisdom of experienced guides — always a smart choice given the inherent avalanche danger in the backcountry — there are also a number of outfitters eager to treat you to the adventure of a lifetime.

As incredible as the backcountry is, exploring it is not something to take lightly. The reality is that avalanche danger is always present, and there have been several fatal backcountry slides in recent years. It’s incumbent on users to ensure they’re prepared and equipped with the training and knowledge to enjoy the backcountry safely so that a day on the slopes doesn’t turn into a tragedy.

SAFETY RESOURCES

• Utah Avalanche Center, utahavalanchecenter.org

• Know Before You Go, kbyg.org

• American Avalanche Institute, americanavalancheinstitute.com

TIPS TO KNOW

• Take an avalanche safety class before heading into the backcountry

• Always bring a partner

• Know the conditions before you leave home

• Carry the proper equipment

• Steer clear of risky situations — the best way to survive an avalanche is to avoid getting caught in it in the first place.

EQUIPMENT CHECKLIST

Backcountry users need to be properly equipped. Here’s what people should carry when they head onto the mountain.

• Avalanche rescue beacon

• Shovel

• Avalanche probe

• Airbag pack

• Helmet

• Communication device

• First-aid kit

HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST-KNOWN BACKCOUNTRY OUTFITTERS IN THE AREA:

Park City Powder Cats

pccats.com, 435-649-6596

Park City Powder Cats offers a range of guided backcountry tours, as well as clinics meant to introduce users to backcountry touring.

Inspired Summit Adventures

inspiredsummit.com, 435-640-4421

Inspired Summit Adventures offers ski touring in the Uinta Mountains, avalanche education and more.

Utah Mountain Adventures

utahmountainadventures.com, 801-550-3986

Utah Mountain Adventures has been in business for nearly 30 years and knows all there is to know about the Wasatch Range.

The Backcountry Pros

thebackcountrypros.com, 801-631-4360

The Backcountry Pros offers ski touring in both the Wasatch Range and the Uinta Mountains.