Adventure Guide: Bask in the glory of the games

After sprinting down the starting ice Brittany Reinholt, who slides for the United States of America, jumps into her sled on her way too placing second in the competition at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City, Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

The 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City is fast approaching, and with that in mind, why not spend some of your time in Park City enjoying one of the most iconic venues from that Games?

Located near Kimball Junction, the 400- acre Utah Olympic Park is home to one of just four sliding tracks in North America, as well as six Nordic ski jumps and a museum dedicated to the 2002 Games and the history of skiing in the intermountain West. It’s an official United States Olympic Committee training site, so it’s home to serious athletes, but there is also plenty to do for visitors.

WINTER BOBSLED EXPERIENCE

The ultimate thrill ride, UOP’s Winter Bobsled Experience puts you inside a real Olympic bobsled and sends you rocketing down the actual track used for bobsled, skeleton and luge events in 2002. It’s a pure adrenaline rush.

The cost for the ride, $195 per person, is no joke, but then again, the ride is no joke, either. You will experience up to five times the force of gravity, and it’s intense enough that UOP recommends anyone with chronic neck or back issues stay away. Pregnant women are not allowed to ride, nor is anyone under age 16.

But if you’re a thrill seeker without those safety concerns, don’t pass up the experience — it’s one you’ll be talking about for years to come.

The ride is open through April 10 and reservations are required. For more information, visit utaholympiclegacy.org/ product/winter-bobsled-experience/.

GUIDED TOURS

Explore the park and hear stories about the 2002 Games from a UOP tour guide. Take a bus ride up to the top of the Nordic ski jumps and try to imagine how much money you’d have to be paid to ski down them. The one-hour tour costs $12-$15 and is available daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and reservations are strongly recommended.

To learn more, visit utaholympiclegacy. org/activity/summer-guided-tours/.

ALF ENGEN SKI MUSEUM

One of the most interesting things to do with your time at UOP is to visit the Joe Quinney Winter Sports Center, home to the Alf Engen Ski Museum and Eccles Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum.

If you have any interest in the history and evolution of snow sports or the 2002 Games, there is no better place to learn more. The facility boasts interactive touchscreen displays, videos and a virtual reality ski theater, as well as games and topographical maps. Immerse yourself in a gallery of the 2002 Games and see artifacts from the event up close.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and admission is free. To learn more visit engenmuseum.org.