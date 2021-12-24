Adventure Guide: Cheers to Park City
Cap a day on the slopes with a refreshing libation
It’s a common concern held by people visiting Park City for the first time: Isn’t this Utah? Isn’t it tough to find a drink here? Perhaps that stereotype was warranted 30 years ago, but as locals and frequent visitors can attest, times have changed.
The truth is that, while there are still some quirks in Utah’s liquor laws, visitors looking for a refreshing brew after a long day on the slopes or a bottle of wine with dinner will discover an experience that’s similar to any other ski town: We have local breweries, bars and restaurants that serve full-strength alcohol and liquor stores where you can purchase beer, wine and hard liquor.
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GETTING A DRINK, OR TWO, IN PARK CITY.
A night on the town: There are plenty of establishments that serve alcohol in Park City, but you should know that they are not all the same. In Utah, establishments classified as restaurants are only allowed to serve alcohol to patrons who also buy food — so be prepared to order at least an appetizer. Bars, on the other hand, operate with no such restrictions — though many have a full food menu — but aren’t able to welcome minors, meaning you’ll likely want to look elsewhere if your children are in tow.
Where to buy your own: Grocery and convenience stores carry beer and alcoholic seltzers up to 5% alcohol by volume. And you won’t have trouble finding a broad selection because many local stores carry a wide range
of domestic beer and craft brews.
For anything stronger, though, including higher-point beers, wine and liquor, you’ll have to visit one of the three state liquor stores in the Park City area. They each have be glad to get you where you need to go without endangering yourself or others. And remember: the blood-alcohol content threshold for DUI in Utah is 0.05, not 0.08 — so be extra cautious.
STATE LIQUOR STORES
1612 W. Ute Blvd. in Kimball Junction, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
1550 Snow Creek Drive, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
460 Swede Alley, noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
LOCAL LIBATIONS
WASATCH BREWERY
250 Main St., wasatchbeers.com, 435-649-0900
OFFSET BIER
1755 Bonanza Dr., offsetbier.com, 435-659-7517
HIGH WEST DISTILLERY
703 Park Ave. and 27649 Old Lincoln Highway in Wanship, highwest.com
ALPINE DISTILLING
7131 Silver Creek Road and 350 Main St., alpinedistilling.com
OLD TOWN CELLARS
408 Main St., otcwines.com, 435-649-3759
