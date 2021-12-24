Adventure Guide: Deer Valley Resort

Mark Chytka, Deer Valley ski patrol supervisor, and his avalanche dog Rooster, a red heeler and Australian shepherd mix, pause for a photo while check conditions on the mountain via snowmobile. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

New Deer Valley

SKI SCHOOL

Deer Valley’s ski school is known as one of the best around. Whether you’re a first-time skier or just looking to sharpen your skills after a few years away from the slopes, the friendly and knowledgeable instructors will quickly have you feeling confident on your skis.

The ski school boasts a number of offerings, from private sessions to lessons geared to younger age groups. It won’t be difficult to find the lesson that best fits your needs, but don’t dawdle — book your lesson early, as spots can fill up quickly.

See deervalley.com/plan-your-trip/lessons for more information.

PASSES

There are a few ways to get on the mountain at Deer Valley.

Those who are visiting for a vacation may be best served by securing single- or multi- day lift tickets. But that comes with a caveat: The resort caps the number of lift tickets it sells each day, meaning buying tickets well in advance is the best way to ensure you aren’t left out in the cold.

The resort also offers a season pass, which is the option pursued by most locals who want to frequent the mountain, with the price for an adult pass set at $2,965 this winter.

Alternatively, skiers may want to check out the Ikon Pass from Deer Valley’s owner, Alterra Mountain Company. The Ikon Pass offers up to seven days at Deer Valley with no blackout dates, along with access to more than 40 other resorts. The Ikon Base Pass is similar but reduces the access to five days at Deer Valley, with blackout dates.

For more information, visit deervalley.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-and-passes.