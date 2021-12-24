Adventure Guide: Deer Valley Resort
There are a few ways to get on the mountain at Deer Valley.
SKI SCHOOL
Deer Valley’s ski school is known as one of the best around. Whether you’re a first-time skier or just looking to sharpen your skills after a few years away from the slopes, the friendly and knowledgeable instructors will quickly have you feeling confident on your skis.
The ski school boasts a number of offerings, from private sessions to lessons geared to younger age groups. It won’t be difficult to find the lesson that best fits your needs, but don’t dawdle — book your lesson early, as spots can fill up quickly.
See deervalley.com/plan-your-trip/lessons for more information.
PASSES
There are a few ways to get on the mountain at Deer Valley.
Those who are visiting for a vacation may be best served by securing single- or multi- day lift tickets. But that comes with a caveat: The resort caps the number of lift tickets it sells each day, meaning buying tickets well in advance is the best way to ensure you aren’t left out in the cold.
The resort also offers a season pass, which is the option pursued by most locals who want to frequent the mountain, with the price for an adult pass set at $2,965 this winter.
Alternatively, skiers may want to check out the Ikon Pass from Deer Valley’s owner, Alterra Mountain Company. The Ikon Pass offers up to seven days at Deer Valley with no blackout dates, along with access to more than 40 other resorts. The Ikon Base Pass is similar but reduces the access to five days at Deer Valley, with blackout dates.
For more information, visit deervalley.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-and-passes.
|FREESTYLE WORLD CUP
The annual Freestyle International Ski World Cup, one of the hallmark events of the year in Park City, was scaled down significantly last winter due to the pandemic. But rejoice — it is slated for a return to normal this January, offering winter sports fans an opportunity to gather with thousands of other spectators to witness the best moguls and aerials skiers in the world do their thing under the bright lights on Deer Valley’s Champion run.
And what’s more, this year’s event promises to be particularly special, as it will be a qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for the following month. There’s a good chance the athletes standing atop the podium at Deer Valley will end up taking home medals in China.
For more information about the World Cup, which is scheduled Jan. 12-14, visit deervalley.com/ things-to-do/activities/world-cup.
JANUARY 12-14
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User