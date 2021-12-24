Adventure Guide: From here to there

Skiers and snowboarders board the 2 Green bus line at the Park City Mountain Resort transit station on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)



So you chose Park City for a ski vacation this winter but opted against renting a car to haul the family around. That might be a risky decision in other locales, but don’t worry — you made the right call. The Park City area has robust transportation options to help you get from A to B, ski gear in tow, without ever having to get behind the wheel of a car.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The Park City area’s public transportation systems will get riders to a number of destinations, from Main Street to the ski resorts and more. Given that the systems are free to use, eschewing an Uber and hopping on the bus is a deal that’s impossible to beat.

Park City Transit’s buses operate primarily within the Park City limits, while the new High Valley Transit covers the Snyderville Basin. And don’t worry — the two systems work well together, meaning riders will have a relatively seamless experience when they need to use both systems to reach their destination.

High Valley Transit is also offering a service that will be new to riders who have not been to Park City since last winter: microtransit. Similar to ridesharing firms like Uber and Lyft, the microtransit offering allows users to order a ride through an app. And like the bus system, it’s free.

The only caveat is that it only services areas in the Snyderville Basin, meaning you can’t use it to go from, say, Kimball Junction to Main Street. The app can be downloaded from the app store on iPhones and Androids by searching “High Valley Transit.”

Beyond being free, another reason to use Park City Transit and High Valley Transit is avoiding having to find, and pay for, parking. During peak times — think powder days at the resorts and weekend evenings in the Main Street core — parking can be hard to find.

Additionally, many places charge for parking, and the expense can add up quickly over the course of even a weeklong trip. Not to mention, you’ll be doing your small part to help Park City limit its carbon footprint.

More information about the transit systems, including bus routes and schedules, is available at parkcity.org/departments/ transit-bus and highvalleytransit.org.

PRIVATE TRANSPORTATION

People who don’t have the time or desire to ride the bus won’t be left out in the cold. Park City is serviced by a number of well-known transportation companies that are happy to pick up and drop off people all over the area.

In addition to offering a more private experience, these companies are the only option if you need to travel beyond the Park City region. They are only a Google search away and can take you to the airport, or to other popular destinations like Midway in the Heber Valley.

THE OLD-FASHIONED WAY

You don’t always need an engine to get from one place to another here. Park City prides itself on being a walkable town, and that’s even true during the winter. You’ll want to dress warm and wear comfortable shoes, but the hard-working snow removal crews should have the sidewalks clear of snow and ready to use. Many locations within city limits are within a 15- or 20-minute walk from each other, though it’s a good idea to pull out your phone and check your favorite map app to ensure you’re headed in the right direction.

Depending on the weather, it might even be possible to traverse town on a bike during the winter. But if you’re searching for the e-bike share program you enjoyed during your visit over the summer, you’re out of luck. It won’t be back until the snow melts in the spring.