Adventure Guide: Fun for the whole family

(Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

(Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Although the Park City winter is the ideal setting for an abundance of cold- season sport fun, the mountain town that served as a host of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games also prides itself in off-slope offerings that are sure to delight residents and visitors alike.

Some of these activities include end-of-the-month art gallery strolls, film screenings, nature exhibits and educational opportunities.

THE FOLLOWING IS A LIST OF LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS THAT HELP MAKE PARK CITY A VIBRANT AND UNIQUE MOUNTAIN TOWN DESTINATION.

Alf Engen Ski Museum at Utah Olympic Park

3419 Olympic Parkway, 435-658-4240, engenmuseum.org

Established in 1989, the Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation’s mission is to preserve the skiing history in the Intermountain region. To do this, the museum continues to showcase the contributions of local athletes, winter- sports icons and others who have made their marks in the development, competition, safety, innovation and teaching methods in winter sports.

The museum also features a hall of fame wall, historic equipment and a room dedicated to the 2002 Olympics.

(Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Historic Park City Alliance

historicparkcityutah.com

The Historic Park City Alliance is dedicated to promoting Park City’s Main Street, which includes more than 200 shops, restaurants, lodges and art galleries. The town’s Holidays on Main event that runs through the holidays features a popular electric light parade, as well as snow globe installations on Main Street.

Kimball Art Center

1401 Kearns Blvd., 435-649-8882, kimballartcenter.org

The Kimball Art Center provides international- quality art exhibitions and educational opportunities for visitors and locals. The KAC, as it is sometimes known, inspires and connects people through art by introducing visitors to the creative process and educational programs, including art classes and artist presentations.

Park City Film

503-866-8444, parkcityfilm.org

Park City Film is a nonprofit art-house film organization that screens the best of independent feature, documentary, world and local film. Its mission is to create community through film, and the nonprofit offers an array of screenings throughout the winter.

Park City Gallery Association

parkcitygalleryassociation.com

The Park City Gallery Association offers the Last Friday Gallery Stroll on the last Friday of each month. The strolls, which feature 19 participating visual-art galleries, usually run from 6-9 p.m., and are free and open to the public. Each gallery will have coronavirus protocols in place to keep staff and visitors safe, and the association asks strollers to wear masks and maintain social distancing to combat COVID.

Park City Library

1255 Park Ave., 435-615-5600, parkcitylibrary.org

The Park City Library offers virtual and in-person programming and curbside pickup for books and activity bags. Books can be ordered by calling the library at 435-615-5600. The online programs include its virtual Baby & Me, Music and Movement and teen weekly meetings. In addition, the library also schedules virtual conversations and workshops with local and national authors. Accompanying the online programming, the library

also offers an Action Book Club Action Bag for curbside pickup. Another curbside pickup offering is Crafternoons 2 Go every Wednesday. Librarians assemble 45 to 50 craft kits, and people can order the kits for curbside pickup.

Park City Museum

528 Main St., 435-649-7457, parkcityhistory.org

The Park City Museum is dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting Park City’s history and culturally significant historic sites. It does this through permanent exhibits that follow the town from its Wild West mining days to it becoming an international winter-sports mecca. The museum also showcases traveling exhibits in its Tozer Gallery. In addition, the Park City Museum offers free lectures by local historians and scholars that examine Park City’s history. Visitors can schedule an appointment to visit the exhibit by calling 435-649-7457. During their scheduled visits, people should be prepared to experience the exhibit in a safe and socially distanced way by wearing masks and noting the hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the museum.

Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch

1885 W. Ute Blvd., 435-615-3900, thesummitcountylibrary.org

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch offers an array of virtual and live programming that includes online presentations — Kirsten’s Monday Morning Book Report at 10 a.m. every Monday and Story Time Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, with Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Nilsson. The Summit County Library also hosts live Book to Film Club screenings and meetings.

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter

1258 Center Drive, 435-649-1767, swanerecocenter.org

Winter is filled with wonderland adventure and fun on the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, whose mission is to preserve the land, educate the community about the value of nature and nurture the ecosystem and those who connect with it. An array of wildlife including elk, deer, foxes and coyote, ermine and snowshoe hares, and birds of prey find their way to the 1,200-acre preserve. The public can learn about and even see these animals by scheduling a snowshoe tour or taking some binoculars to the observation deck between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Along with the snowshoe tours, the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter offers Little Naturalist Story Times on various days from 10- 11 a.m. It also hosts interactive traveling exhibits.