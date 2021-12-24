Adventure Guide: Get into the action

Linnea Sorensen, 12, left, and Stella McLean, 11, giggle as they make their way down a tubing run at Woodward Park City Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

20201202_WoodwardTubing_Propst_165

The biggest draw of winter in Park City is the skiing and snowboarding offered at Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort — there’s no question about that. Sliding downhill on the greatest snow on Earth, the gorgeous Wasatch Range and beyond as your backdrop, delicious

après ski waiting for you back on level ground — that is hard to top. Maybe even impossible! But it is most definitely not the only thing Park City has going for it this time of year. There are plenty of other options for the adventurous among us, from helicopter skiing to snowmobiling and so much more.

Read on for a few suggestions for off-mountain adventures and the outfitters who can help you make them happen.

HELICOPTER AND CAT SKIING

PARK CITY POWDER CATS

435-649-6596 pccats.com

POWDERBIRD HELISKIING

801-396-7177 powderbird.com

BACKCOUNTRY SKIING

SKI UTAH INTERCONNECT ADVENTURE TOUR

skiutah.com

SNOWMOBILING

BACKCOUNTRY SNOWMOBILING

435-336-7669 backcountrysnow.com

LOFTY PEAKS ADVENTURES

385-239-8196 loftypeaks.com

NORTH FORTY ESCAPES

435-640-3239 northfortyescapes.com

RED PINE ADVENTURES

435-649-9445 redpinetours.com

SUMMIT MEADOWS ADVENTURES

435-645-7669 deervalley.com

THOUSAND PEAKS

1-888-410-5197 powderutah.com

ICE SKATING

MIDWAY ICE RINK

gohebervalley.com/Midway-Ice-Rink

PARK CITY ICE ARENA

parkcity.org/departments/park-city -ice-arena

PCMR RESORT CENTER ICE RINK parkcityicerink.com

DOGSLEDDING

ALL SEASONS ADVENTURES allseasonsadventures.com

DESTINATION SPORTS & ADVENTURES destinationsports.com

LUNA LOBOS DOG SLEDDING lunalobos.com

TUBING

SOLDIER HOLLOW

utaholympiclegacy.org

WOODWARD PARK CITY

woodwardparkcity.com

BACKCOUNTRY YURTS

For a truly unique experience, why not book a yurt in the backcountry for a few nights? It’s an experience you won’t soon forget. Out in the woods in the middle of winter, there’s nothing but you, the beautiful surroundings and maybe a family of deer to keep you company.

What is a yurt, exactly? I’m glad you asked! A yurt is a round dwelling, often portable, that is covered in animal skins or other material for warmth and insulation. Their use dates back centuries, and nowadays there are much more modern and well-appointed yurts, with comfortable amenities so you can enjoy a rustic weekend in style.

If you’re interested in giving it a try, we have good news for you! There are plenty of them around Summit County. Here are a few of your options.

THE LODGE AT BLUE SKY

aubergeresorts.com/bluesky

CASTLE PEAK

whitepinetouring.com

EAST CANYON STATE PARK

stateparks.utah.gov/parks/east- canyon/

LILY LAKE YURT

brorayurts.org

MILL HOLLOW YURT

ymcautah.org

ROCKPORT STATE PARK

rentatrockport.com