Adventure Guide: Get into the action
From sledding to skating, there are numerous adventure options
The biggest draw of winter in Park City is the skiing and snowboarding offered at Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort — there’s no question about that. Sliding downhill on the greatest snow on Earth, the gorgeous Wasatch Range and beyond as your backdrop, delicious
après ski waiting for you back on level ground — that is hard to top. Maybe even impossible! But it is most definitely not the only thing Park City has going for it this time of year. There are plenty of other options for the adventurous among us, from helicopter skiing to snowmobiling and so much more.
Read on for a few suggestions for off-mountain adventures and the outfitters who can help you make them happen.
HELICOPTER AND CAT SKIING
PARK CITY POWDER CATS
435-649-6596 pccats.com
POWDERBIRD HELISKIING
801-396-7177 powderbird.com
BACKCOUNTRY SKIING
SKI UTAH INTERCONNECT ADVENTURE TOUR
skiutah.com
SNOWMOBILING
BACKCOUNTRY SNOWMOBILING
435-336-7669 backcountrysnow.com
LOFTY PEAKS ADVENTURES
385-239-8196 loftypeaks.com
NORTH FORTY ESCAPES
435-640-3239 northfortyescapes.com
RED PINE ADVENTURES
435-649-9445 redpinetours.com
SUMMIT MEADOWS ADVENTURES
435-645-7669 deervalley.com
THOUSAND PEAKS
1-888-410-5197 powderutah.com
ICE SKATING
MIDWAY ICE RINK
gohebervalley.com/Midway-Ice-Rink
PARK CITY ICE ARENA
parkcity.org/departments/park-city -ice-arena
PCMR RESORT CENTER ICE RINK parkcityicerink.com
DOGSLEDDING
ALL SEASONS ADVENTURES allseasonsadventures.com
DESTINATION SPORTS & ADVENTURES destinationsports.com
LUNA LOBOS DOG SLEDDING lunalobos.com
TUBING
SOLDIER HOLLOW
utaholympiclegacy.org
WOODWARD PARK CITY
woodwardparkcity.com
BACKCOUNTRY YURTS
For a truly unique experience, why not book a yurt in the backcountry for a few nights? It’s an experience you won’t soon forget. Out in the woods in the middle of winter, there’s nothing but you, the beautiful surroundings and maybe a family of deer to keep you company.
What is a yurt, exactly? I’m glad you asked! A yurt is a round dwelling, often portable, that is covered in animal skins or other material for warmth and insulation. Their use dates back centuries, and nowadays there are much more modern and well-appointed yurts, with comfortable amenities so you can enjoy a rustic weekend in style.
If you’re interested in giving it a try, we have good news for you! There are plenty of them around Summit County. Here are a few of your options.
THE LODGE AT BLUE SKY
aubergeresorts.com/bluesky
CASTLE PEAK
whitepinetouring.com
EAST CANYON STATE PARK
stateparks.utah.gov/parks/east- canyon/
LILY LAKE YURT
brorayurts.org
MILL HOLLOW YURT
ymcautah.org
ROCKPORT STATE PARK
rentatrockport.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User