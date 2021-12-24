Adventure Guide: Glide into winter

White Pine instructor Marcel Vifian, left, skates ahead of his lesson group as he shows them the sort of form they should have when swinging their poles during their lesson Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2017. The group practiced skating along the edge of the track at the Park City Golf Course and stopped intermittently to regroup. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Cross country skiing

WHO SAID A STEEP DESCENT IS NECESSARY FOR SKIING?

Park City is primarily known for skiing of the downhill variety at its two renowned resorts, but the town is also a prime destination for cross-country skiing. There are several tracks that are maintained throughout the winter, as well as a range of amenities that can help beginners and experienced cross- country skiers alike have a first-rate experience on the trails.

Outdoor enthusiasts will also be glad to know that the offerings in the Park City area are free or can be accessed at a much lower cost than

a typical lift ticket, making cross-country skiing a budget- friendly recreational activity — especially considering gear rentals are available at several shops in town.

What’s more, the sport is also a great low-impact exercise. For locals, hitting

the cross-country tracks is a crucial part of a winter workout regimen. For visitors, it’s an opportunity to burn off the calories from the delicious meals they’re no doubt consuming at Park City’s mouthwatering restaurants.

But whatever your circumstance, you’re sure to have an invigorating time. So strap in and get out there — the crisply groomed snow, and the sense of adventure that can be found on it — awaits.

WHITE PINE TOURING, 1790 BONANZA DRIVE

whitepinetouring.com • 435-649-8710

Known for its cross-country skiing expertise, White Pine Touring grooms more than 20 kilometers of track, including the popular Farm Loop on Park City’s iconic McPolin Farm. It also offers tours and lessons, in addition to gear rentals.

BASIN RECREATION

basinrecreation.org • 435-655-0999

Basin Recreation, operated by Summit County, maintains several trails in the Snyderville Basin that are available for cross-country skiing. It also hosts several Nordic skiing events throughout the winter and offers an interactive online trail map.

UTAH NORDIC ALLIANCE

utahnordic.org

The Utah Nordic Alliance’s mission is to promote cross- country skiing in northern Utah, and it has done so in a variety of ways over the last three decades. In addition to grooming trails at Mountain Dell, the Alliance has a range of programming throughout the winter, from junior ski programs to competitive adult races.

MOUNTAIN TRAILS FOUNDATION

mountaintrails.org

The nonprofit Mountain Trails Foundations grooms 80 kilometers of trail for cross-country skiing, including in Round Valley. Its website also offers trail maps and up-to- date information about conditions.

SOLDIER HOLLOW NORDIC CENTER

2002 Soldier Hollow Lane in Midway utaholympiclegacy.org

The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center hosted cross-country skiing events during the 2002 Winter Olympics and remains a beloved venue. Skiers can purchase a season pass that provides access to the trails all winter long, while up-and- coming athletes can partake in several development programs that could put them on the path to a future Games.