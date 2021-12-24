Adventure Guide: Groomed for a great time

Deer Valley Resort provides an experience guests won’t soon forget

Skiers head toward the Silver Lake Express lift at Deer Valley Resort, admiring the freshly groomed terrain from the Snow Park Lodge base area, during the resort's opening day. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

20201205_DVOpeningDay_Propst_144 Are the perfectly groomed runs what make the experience at Deer Valley Resort so unforgettable? Or is it the luxurious amenities like complimentary ski and equipment storage and the delicious dining options scattered all over the mountain? Perhaps it’s the green-clad staff, armed with warm smiles and expertise that can elevate a ski vacation from good to great. The answer, of course, is all of the above. Nailing every element of the skier experience is how Deer Valley has staked out a reputation as being one of the best — if not the very best — ski area in the world. From the time guests arrive to the moment they leave — whether they’re locals stopping by for a few laps in the afternoon or visitors staying on the mountain for a week — they’re treated to what the resort calls “the Deer Valley difference.” That special touch is apparent in everything from the conditions on the slopes to the resort’s famed turkey chili, and it’s why skiers return to Deer Valley, in search of memories that will last a lifetime, year after year. Deer-Valley-4

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

While this will be the third ski season affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the good news is this: The experience on the slopes should be relatively normal. Deer Valley is not requiring guests to wear masks while skiing, waiting in line for a chairlift or riding a chairlift. The resort is also not requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19, though it encourages guests to be vaccinated.

Deer Valley numbers to know Skiable acres: 2,026

Lifts: 21

Runs: 103

Bowls: 7

Closing date: April 17

Some coronavirus fighting measures remain in place, however. Masks are mandatory indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, and guests are also asked to practice social distancing when possible.

The restrictions are subject to change as the health situation evolves. Visit deervalley.com/ about-us/covid-operations for the latest information.

SKI SCHOOL

Deer Valley’s ski school is known as one of the best around. Whether you’re a first-time skier or just looking to sharpen your skills after a few years away from the slopes, the friendly and knowledgeable instructors will quickly have you feeling confident on your skis.

The ski school boasts a number of offerings, from private sessions to lessons geared to younger age groups. It won’t be difficult to find the lesson that best fits your needs, but don’t dawdle — book your lesson early, as spots can fill up quickly.

See deervalley.com/plan-your-trip/lessons for more information.

PASSES

There are a few ways to get on the mountain at Deer Valley.

Those who are visiting for a vacation may be best served by securing single- or multi-day lift tickets. But that comes with a caveat: The resort caps the number of lift tickets it sells each day, meaning buying tickets well in advance is the best way to ensure you aren’t left out in the cold.

The resort also offers a season pass, which is the option pursued by most locals who want to frequent the mountain, with the price for an adult pass set at $2,965 this winter.

Alternatively, skiers may want to check out the Ikon Pass from Deer Valley’s owner, Alterra Mountain Company. The Ikon Pass offers up to seven days at Deer Valley with no blackout dates, along with access to more than 40 other resorts. The Ikon Base Pass is similar but reduces the access to five days at Deer Valley, with blackout dates.

For more information, visit deervalley.com/plan-your-trip/tickets-and-passes.

FREESTYLE WORLD CUP

The annual Freestyle International Ski World Cup, one of the hallmark events of the year in Park City, was scaled down significantly last winter due to the pandemic. But rejoice — it is slated for a return to normal this January, offering winter sports fans an opportunity to gather with thousands of other spectators to witness the best moguls and aerials skiers in the world do their thing under the bright lights on Deer Valley’s Champion run.

And what’s more, this year’s event promises to be particularly special, as it will be a qualifier for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for the following month. There’s a good chance the athletes standing atop the podium at Deer Valley will end up taking home medals in China.

For more information about the World Cup, which is scheduled Jan. 12-14, visit deervalley.com/things-to-do/activities/world-cup.