Adventure Guide: Hit the links at altitude

Everyone knows Park City is a mecca for mountain bikers in the summer months, but it also happens to be a killer locale for golf enthusiasts. There are several courses open to the public in Summit County, and a handful of private clubs for those who have an in with a member. In all there are about 15 courses to choose from, all within short driving distance from Park City.

It’s hard to go wrong at any of them. The views are uniformly spectacular and the ball carries like crazy at altitude. If you’ve enjoyed Park City in the winter, making your way through 18 holes is an excellent way to appreciate the area in a whole new way. You may even have traversed one of these golf courses before while wearing a pair of cross-country skis!

So what are you waiting for? Put on your loudest golf clothes and get out there!

There are six public courses in and around Park City, so depending on what you’re after you have plenty of options. Park City’s municipal course, Park City Golf Club, is conveniently located just a few minutes from Main Street. Canyons Golf Course is just a few minutes north and offers some jaw-drop- ping views, and golfers who enjoy a challenge will love the elevation changes.

Venture a little farther out of town and more than a dozen more courses await. You may not have intended to spend your entire Park City vacation on the golf course, but you definitely won’t regret it if you do.