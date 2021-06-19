Adventure Guide: Into the great outdoors

This is a tent.

Photo by Bubba Brown

If it’s adventure you’re looking for this summer, it’s hard to beat packing up your camping gear and trekking into the great outdoors. There’s nothing quite like leaving behind the modern conveniences of home to connect with nature and reconnect with yourself. And it’s a heck of an excuse to eat delicious campground food, cooked over an open flame (if current fire conditions allow, of course).

So, you know you want to go camping — the next thing to determine is where. That’s where we come in. Here are a few state parks and other locales to consider for your next camping trip.

Wasatch Mountain State Park

1-800-322-3770

Wasatch Mountain State Park’s Pine Creek Campground has a variety of beautiful places to pitch a tent, including some with water and electric hookups for those who don’t want to live quite so rustically.

Jordanelle State Park

435-649-9540

This is a great choice for those who want to mix some water sports in with their trip, as the Jordanelle Reservoir offers plenty of opportunities. It’s also great for those with recreational vehicles, of course, so you’ll have no trouble towing in your jet skis.

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

435-783-4338

There are almost too many gorgeous campgrounds to name, but to get you started, consider Blackhawk Campground, which has camping spots that can accommodate groups of up to 100 people, if you want to camp with liter- ally every single person you know.

Another great choice? Bear Canyon Campground, with its picturesque wildflowers and the nearby Salt Creek for those who want to get in a little fishing.

As always, it’s important to “know before you go” when camping. Visit stateparks.utah.gov to learn about current conditions, fire restrictions, and other important information for each individual state park.

For more information and a larger list of area camp- grounds, visit stateparks.utah.gov or the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest’s website at fs.usda.gov/uwcnf .