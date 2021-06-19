Adventure Guide: It’s showtime in Park City

Mel Soul performs during Mountain Town Music's Music on the Patio event at the Park City Library on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Park Record file photo

Park City was once only known as a world-renowned winter-sports mecca, but over the past couple of decades, our once-quaint resort town has turned into a destination for performing arts and live music.

All summer long, Park City businesses and nonprofits offer an array of indoor and outdoor concerts that will have you moving to the groove no matter your musical tastes. Some of the artists who have performed in Park City include The Punch Brothers, Grace Potter, Jakob Dylan, Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone, Howard Jones, Great White, Slaughter, Todd Rundgren and Canned Heat. That’s on top of the local and regional musicians who regularly perform throughout Park City. And given the number of venues offering live music, it’s never too challenging to catch a show on any given night, especially on the weekends.

Our town’s entertainment offerings don’t stop at music, however. Dance companies such as Ballet West, Odyssey Dance Theatre, Aspen/Santa Fe Ballet, Jessica Lang Dance and Parsons Dance have all leapt onto the local stages, as have theatrical productions presented by the Ziegfeld Theatre Company, Cirque Eloize and Salt Lake City’s Plan B Theatre Company. That’s not to mention the many offerings for film buffs — after all, we are the town that hosts the Sundance Film Festival.

Some events even stretch beyond the Park City area into the rest of Summit County, thanks to venues in surrounding towns such as Kamas and Coalville, so don’t be afraid to venture elsewhere to see a performance.