Adventure Guide: It’s time to get silly again

Park Silly Sunday Market features live music in addition to vendors.

Park Record file photo

The Park Silly Sunday Market is making a comeback.

The open-air, family-friendly artisan fair will be open each week during the summer on lower Main Street and is running through Sept. 26, except for Aug. 1, 8 and 15.

The Silly Market, as locals call it, is centered on lower Main Street, with offerings south of Heber Avenue. It draws large crowds in the summer and early fall by offering an eclectic and revolving lineup of craftspeople, artists, entertainers and food purveyors.

The Silly Market, which is free to attend, previously drew upward of 13,000 people each Sunday, and organizers confirmed more than 187,000 people attended the Silly Market during the summer season in 2019.

Park Silly took last year off due to COVID-19 concerns, and it will follow safety protocols — including a mask mandate and social distancing between vendors — for the comfort of patrons this summer.

Executive Director Kate McChesney and her staff are also keeping track of the number of people who attend each week in order to prevent unnecessary groupings. In addition, signs will be placed on chairs and tables in the dining and drinking areas to ensure people only remove their masks if they are actively eating or drinking.

Last year, Park Silly helped vendors during the pandemic with an online vendor directory on its website. The free directory, located at directory.parksillysundaymarket.com , is still available online and features 11 categories, including arts, nonprofits, clothing and farmers. It features vendors’ contact and product information.

Staff will continue to update the document and add new vendors that were approved for this year’s run.