Adventure Guide: Make waves on the water
Paddle, swim or drop a line in Park City
There’s a well-worn saying around here that goes something like this: “People visit Park City for the winters, but they move here for the summers.” A big part of why is the abundance of warm weather fun to be had, and what says warm weather fun more than a day on the water? In the Park City area, you’re never more than a few minutes away from a place to go swimming, boating, fishing — you name it.
JORDANELLE RESERVOIR
435-649-9540
The first stop from Park City is the Jordanelle, and given everything it has to offer, it may be your last. You can do it all there, from jet skiing to boating and fishing, from stand-up paddle boarding to kayaking. There are three recreation areas at the reservoir, too, so there’s plenty of room for everyone. Bring your own gear or rent at the marina.
DEER CREEK RESERVOIR
435-654-2155
A few minutes’ drive to the south is Deer Creek Reservoir, which offers the same amenities as the Jordanelle but gets you a little further off the beaten path. Head to either Deer Creek Island Resort or Cove Marina and rent whatever watercraft suits your fancy, from a relaxing canoe to an adrenaline-inducing sport boat.
DEER VALLEY RESORT
801-558-9878
If you want to give stand-up paddleboarding a try, Pebble Beach at Deer Valley Resort is the perfect place to learn. No powered watercraft, just kayakers and paddleboarders, and classes led by Park City SUP mean you’re learning from the best in the business.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Adventure Guide: Summer in the city
What makes our town so special this time of year?