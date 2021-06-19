Adventure Guide: Make waves on the water

Sarah Blumenthal, left, and Amy Stoneham paddle out onto the Deer Valley ponds with their children as they enjoy a summer day in town on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Park Record file photo

There’s a well-worn saying around here that goes something like this: “People visit Park City for the winters, but they move here for the summers.” A big part of why is the abundance of warm weather fun to be had, and what says warm weather fun more than a day on the water? In the Park City area, you’re never more than a few minutes away from a place to go swimming, boating, fishing — you name it.

JORDANELLE RESERVOIR

435-649-9540

The first stop from Park City is the Jordanelle, and given everything it has to offer, it may be your last. You can do it all there, from jet skiing to boating and fishing, from stand-up paddle boarding to kayaking. There are three recreation areas at the reservoir, too, so there’s plenty of room for everyone. Bring your own gear or rent at the marina.

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR

435-654-2155

A few minutes’ drive to the south is Deer Creek Reservoir, which offers the same amenities as the Jordanelle but gets you a little further off the beaten path. Head to either Deer Creek Island Resort or Cove Marina and rent whatever watercraft suits your fancy, from a relaxing canoe to an adrenaline-inducing sport boat.

DEER VALLEY RESORT

801-558-9878

If you want to give stand-up paddleboarding a try, Pebble Beach at Deer Valley Resort is the perfect place to learn. No powered watercraft, just kayakers and paddleboarders, and classes led by Park City SUP mean you’re learning from the best in the business.