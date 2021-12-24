Adventure Guide: Pampered in Park City

Park City knows how to take care of its visitors. Sure, there’s the incredible skiing and the world-class dining, but what if you want to be pampered? Or what if you want to get shredded?

There are no shortage of spas and fitness centers to serve your needs, whether you want to spend big or prefer something a little more budget friendly.

As always, though, remember that there may be COVID policies in place, so be sure to call ahead to learn what is expected of you!

PUBLIC RECREATION FACILITIES

Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC)

1200 Little Kate Road

435-615-5401

parkcity.org

Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costs vary by age, residency

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

1388 Center Drive

435-655-0999

basinrecreation.org

Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Costs vary by age, residency

South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center

350 E. 200 S., Kamas 435-783-2423

ssafc.org Monday-Thursday: 5-9 a.m.,

noon to 1 p.m., 2:30-9 p.m. Friday: 5-9 a.m., noon to 9 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Costs vary by age, residency

COMMERCIAL FITNESS, MASSAGE AND SPAS

Align Spa

1792 Bonanza Drive, Bldg. C 435-647-9300 alignspa.com

Athletic Republic

3126 Quarry Road, Suite G 435-729-7230 parkcity.athleticrepublic.com

Enlighten Wellness

1912 Sidewinder Drive, Suite 105 435-649-7413 enlighten-wellness.com

Eventful Yoga

435-640-1443 eventfulyoga.com

The Lodge at Blue Sky

27649 Old Lincoln Highway, Wanship

435-571-0349 aubergeresorts.com/bluesky

LYT Yoga Park City

435-503-4055 lytyogaparkcity.com

Max Testa Training

1612 W. Ute Blvd., Suite 115 435-602-2872 maxtestatraining.com

Massage Express

435-645-8144 massageexpress.org

Now and Zen Massage

1765 Sidewinder Drive 435-640-8439 massagenowandzen.com

Oasis Massage

1890 Bonanza Drive, Suite 103 435-659-7511 oasismassageut.com

Orange Theory Fitness

1678 Redstone Center Drive 435-575-5575 orangetheory.com

Park City Yoga Adventures

415-695-4502 parkcityyoga adventures.com

Pura Vida on Main Salon and Spa

201 Heber Ave. 435-658-9411 puravidaonmain.com

Rock Resorts Spa

4000 Canyons Resort Drive 435-615-8035 parkcitymountain.com

Remede Spa at St. Regis

2300 Deer Valley Drive E 435-940-5830 stregisdeervalley.com/spa

Saltz Spa Vitoria

1441 W. Ute Blvd., Suite 140 435-655-6612 saltzplasticsurgery.com/spavitoria

Scott Kelly Coaching

700 Bitner Road 435-649-3902 scottkellycoaching.com

Serenity Spa by Westgate

3000 Canyons Resort Drive 435-655-2266 westgateresorts.com

Silver Mountain Sports Club & Spa

2080 Gold Dust Lane 435-649-6670 silvermountainspa.com

Silver Mountain Sports Club & Spa

1526 W. Ute Blvd. 435-575-0350 silvermountainspa.com

Spa Montage Deer Valley

9100 Marsac Ave. 435-604-1300 montagehotels.com/ deervalley/spa

SYNC Float Center

1200 W Lori Lane, B10, Kamas 435-333-7962

syncfloat.com

The Beau Collective

7132 Silver Creek Road 435-729-9245 thebeaucollective.com

The Shop Yoga Studio

1167 Woodside Ave. 435-649-9339 parkcityyoga.com

The Spa at Hotel Park City

2001 Park Ave. 435-940-5080 hotelparkcity.com

The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge

7 7 0 0 Stein Way 844-362-4305 steinlodge.com/spa

Waldorf Astoria Spa

2100 Frostwood Drive 435-647-5500 waldorfastoriaparkcity.com/spa