Adventure Guide: Pampered in Park City
Treat yourself to a spa day, or work on that physique
Park City knows how to take care of its visitors. Sure, there’s the incredible skiing and the world-class dining, but what if you want to be pampered? Or what if you want to get shredded?
There are no shortage of spas and fitness centers to serve your needs, whether you want to spend big or prefer something a little more budget friendly.
As always, though, remember that there may be COVID policies in place, so be sure to call ahead to learn what is expected of you!
PUBLIC RECREATION FACILITIES
Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC)
1200 Little Kate Road
435-615-5401
parkcity.org
Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Costs vary by age, residency
Basin Recreation Fieldhouse
1388 Center Drive
435-655-0999
basinrecreation.org
Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Costs vary by age, residency
South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center
350 E. 200 S., Kamas 435-783-2423
ssafc.org Monday-Thursday: 5-9 a.m.,
noon to 1 p.m., 2:30-9 p.m. Friday: 5-9 a.m., noon to 9 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Costs vary by age, residency
COMMERCIAL FITNESS, MASSAGE AND SPAS
Align Spa
1792 Bonanza Drive, Bldg. C 435-647-9300 alignspa.com
Athletic Republic
3126 Quarry Road, Suite G 435-729-7230 parkcity.athleticrepublic.com
Enlighten Wellness
1912 Sidewinder Drive, Suite 105 435-649-7413 enlighten-wellness.com
Eventful Yoga
435-640-1443 eventfulyoga.com
The Lodge at Blue Sky
27649 Old Lincoln Highway, Wanship
435-571-0349 aubergeresorts.com/bluesky
LYT Yoga Park City
435-503-4055 lytyogaparkcity.com
Max Testa Training
1612 W. Ute Blvd., Suite 115 435-602-2872 maxtestatraining.com
Massage Express
435-645-8144 massageexpress.org
Now and Zen Massage
1765 Sidewinder Drive 435-640-8439 massagenowandzen.com
Oasis Massage
1890 Bonanza Drive, Suite 103 435-659-7511 oasismassageut.com
Orange Theory Fitness
1678 Redstone Center Drive 435-575-5575 orangetheory.com
Park City Yoga Adventures
415-695-4502 parkcityyoga adventures.com
Pura Vida on Main Salon and Spa
201 Heber Ave. 435-658-9411 puravidaonmain.com
Rock Resorts Spa
4000 Canyons Resort Drive 435-615-8035 parkcitymountain.com
Remede Spa at St. Regis
2300 Deer Valley Drive E 435-940-5830 stregisdeervalley.com/spa
Saltz Spa Vitoria
1441 W. Ute Blvd., Suite 140 435-655-6612 saltzplasticsurgery.com/spavitoria
Scott Kelly Coaching
700 Bitner Road 435-649-3902 scottkellycoaching.com
Serenity Spa by Westgate
3000 Canyons Resort Drive 435-655-2266 westgateresorts.com
Silver Mountain Sports Club & Spa
2080 Gold Dust Lane 435-649-6670 silvermountainspa.com
Silver Mountain Sports Club & Spa
1526 W. Ute Blvd. 435-575-0350 silvermountainspa.com
Spa Montage Deer Valley
9100 Marsac Ave. 435-604-1300 montagehotels.com/ deervalley/spa
SYNC Float Center
1200 W Lori Lane, B10, Kamas 435-333-7962
syncfloat.com
The Beau Collective
7132 Silver Creek Road 435-729-9245 thebeaucollective.com
The Shop Yoga Studio
1167 Woodside Ave. 435-649-9339 parkcityyoga.com
The Spa at Hotel Park City
2001 Park Ave. 435-940-5080 hotelparkcity.com
The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge
7 7 0 0 Stein Way 844-362-4305 steinlodge.com/spa
Waldorf Astoria Spa
2100 Frostwood Drive 435-647-5500 waldorfastoriaparkcity.com/spa
