Adventure Guide: Park City dishes up delights

Jonathan Miller, executive chef of Stein Eriksen Lodge, plates food as he and other chefs prepare for for the plated dinner service of the evening on Thursday at Snow Park Lodge, September 6, 2018. The dish featured smoked parsnips, granny smith apples, beetroot, puffed rice and candied seeds. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

JamesBeardChefs

For a small resort town, Park City offers a diverse, world- class culinary palette for foodies and casual diners. With more than 85 establishments that are part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association, there is something for everyone, said Ginger Wicks, the association’s executive director.

“No matter what type of food you’re looking for or what your budget is, Park City has what you want,” she said. “You can be a local resident,

a visiting guest or someone just passing through, and you will find the perfect pairing. We have everything from steak houses to Asian fare and everything in between.”

If first-time visitors are surprised by the different cuisines served up in Park City, they may also be taken aback by the quality of these tasty creations, Wicks said.

“Many of the restaurants locally source their meats and produce, so they are working with fresh ingredients,” she said, “The restaurants are also environmentally conscious about maintaining their sustainability efforts through local providers.”

Still, these tasty dishes wouldn’t even be served at all if it weren’t for the caliber of the people who operate the restaurants, including several who’ve been the recipients of some world-renowned accolades, according to Wicks.

Seth Adams of Riverhorse on Main and the Saltbox is one of New York City’s James Beard House celebrity chefs. Stein Eriksen Lodge Executive Chef Zane Holmquist is a recipient of the Utah Restaurant Industry’s Chef of the Year award. And Jodie Rogers, director of Deer Valley Resort’s food and beverage operations, served as the first female mentor on Season 4 of ABC4’s “TeenChef Pro” and has also appeared on NBC’s “Today.”

Chef Matthew Harris, who has appeared on CBS’s “Fresh from the Kitchen,” has his fingers in a lot of local culinary pies, includ- ing RIME Seafood and Raw Bar, Wild Ember Barbecue and Tupelo, which was slated for a reopening in Park City.

Lisa and Jeff Ward’s Silver Star Cafe has been featured on the Food Network’s “Din- ers, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “DDD Nation.”

Then there’s the Toly family, which opened Red Banjo Pizza, one of Park City’s oldest businesses, in 1962 on Main Street.

“The list goes on, and it is very impressive,” Wicks said. “What these chefs do behind the scenes is one of the things that probably goes unrecognized.”

Wicks said Park City is lucky to have such a high quality of culinary talent that can shine a light on the town.

“We’re so close to Salt Lake City’s international airport, but we’re still a hidden gem in the mountains,” she said.