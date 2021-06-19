Adventure Guide: Patriotism shines bright

Sword sisters Raleigh, 9, from left, Teagan, 12, and Shea, 7, ride electric scooters through the Blackhawk Station neighborhood during the kids parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2020.

Park Record file photo

Park City always goes big for its small-town Fourth of July celebration.

The patriotic event features food, family-friendly games, an Air Force flyover, an annual parade down Main Street and fireworks launched from Park City Mountain Resort.

This year, the Park City Council decided to do something different and spread the celebration over the weekend that will include the Main Street parade on Friday, July 2.

The town will also partner with Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival on July 2, and the Park Silly Sunday Market (and accompanying pedestrian-only day on Main Street) will be held July 4.

The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

• Friday, July 2 — Main Street parade at 11 a.m., with a Deer Valley Music Festival Utah Symphony concert, Patriotic Pops with Capathia Jenkins, at 7:30 p.m. at Deer Valley Resort.

• Saturday, July 3 — Air Force flyover, time to be announced, followed by an Independence Day celebration at 9 p.m. at Canyons Village.

• Sunday, July 4 — Pedestrian-only day from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Main Street with the Park Silly Sunday Market, holiday performances and a ceremony honoring a local fallen police officer.

• Sunday July 4 — A volleyball tournament is planned to start at 7 a.m. at City Park.

Other events over the weekend will include a 5K fun run and a traditional rugby match. The days and times for those events will be announced later.

For information, visit visitparkcity.org .