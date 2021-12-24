Adventure Guide: PCMR: Endless Shredding

Take advantage of America’s largest ski area at PCMR

(Tanzi Propst/Park Record) If you’re planning a trip to Park City Mountain Resort, it’s best to set reasonable expectations for yourself. Unless your trip is a month long, chances are you won’t have time to see it all. At 7,300 skiable acres and with more than 330 trails, PCMR is the largest ski area in the United States and second largest in North America. To call it “massive” would be an understatement. There is much more to PCMR beyond skiing and snowboarding, too, so read on to learn more about amenities, dining and changes coming this season. COVID-19 PROTOCOLS Park City Mountain Resort has made some changes to its COVID-19 safety protocols this season. Masks will not be required anywhere outdoors, including on lift chairs or in gondolas. Face coverings will be required indoors, and guests who wish to dine indoors at PCMR’s cafeteria-style eateries will be required to provide proof of vaccination in addition to wearing masks while not eating. All chairlifts will be loaded at normal capacity this season. To learn more about safety protocols, visit parkcitymountain.com. PARK CITY ALL TERRAIN PROGRAM This season PCMR is launching a new Ski and Snowboard School program for kids ages 7-14 designed for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders who want to explore the resort further, called Park City All Terrain Program. Those interested in participating should be comfortable on blue runs and above. The class lasts all day, with lunch included. Participants will meet kids their age and ability level and spend the day completing an ATP Challenge, which will vary based on the interests of participants and the day’s weather. At the end of the day the classmates will enjoy a celebration and receive a prize to commemorate the day. To learn more about ATP and other available lessons, visit parkcitymountain.com. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

GUEST EXPERIENCE CHANGES

PCMR announced several changes for this season that are aimed at improving the guest experience. For one, the resort will limit lift ticket sales on the three most popular holiday periods in order to prioritize skiers and snowboarders who hold an Epic Pass. Those dates are: Dec. 25-Jan. 2, Jan. 14-17 and Feb. 18-27.

The resort is also launching a new daily forecast of lift line wait times in the EpicMix app to help guests better plan their day.

DINING OPTIONS

To-go and carry-out food options abound at PCMR, but guests who would prefer to sit down to dine at one of the resort’s mountain restaurants can do so, and with the help of the EpicMix app. The app’s new Time to Dine platform allows guests to book a mealtime in advance, so they can continue to enjoy the mountain until their reserved time. No need to beat — or wait out — the lunch rush. Reservations will open at 7 a.m. the day before and will be required for some restaurants, so be prepared and download the app ahead of time.

Time to Dine restaurants can be viewed on the app’s dining reservation page.

In other good news, the resort’s bars will be open again this season, including the Public House at Mid-Mountain Lodge.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Last season’s COVID-19 precautions put special events on pause, but this season they are back with a bang! More events and dates/times will be announced as the season goes on, but some of the planned events include:

Friday nights: Silver Sky Nights firework shows at Canyons Village

TBD: Spring Gruv celebration

TBD: Pink Park City fundraiser for the Huntsman Cancer Institute

For more event details visit parkcitymountain.com