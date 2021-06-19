Adventure Guide: Rope, ride and revel

Sarah Brown of Baggs, Wyoming rides Spidermonkey during the women's saddle bronc riding during the annual Summit County Fair's PRCA Rodeo in Coalville Saturday evening, August 10, 2019.

Put on your cowboy boots and belt buckles. The Summit County Fair is back.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event, the fair is scheduled from Aug. 6-14 and promises to be better than ever, offering Summit County residents and visitors a fun-filled week of activities.

The fair, held primarily in Coalville, is one of the county’s most treasured traditions, spotlighting our agricultural heritage and providing everything one would expect from a small-town fair.

Professional rodeo? Down and dirty. Demolition derby? Hard hitting and action packed. Parade? What would a county fair be without one?

Those are just a few of the events that will be held over the nine-day fair. Also planned are the Miss Summit County Pageant, 4-H exhibitions, art showcases, a little buckaroo rodeo and a junior livestock sale. There will also be carnival games, food booths and — we saved the best for last — a beer, wine and spirits garden.

Admission to the fair itself is free, but tickets are required for the PRCA rodeo and demolition derby — and they go fast, so don’t wait until the day of if you’re interested in getting in on the action.

Whether you’re a longtime Summit County resident who’s attended the fair for years or someone who’s visiting Park City for the first time, this year’s event is not to be missed. It’ll be a heckuva good time and leave us counting down the days until the fair in 2022.

OAKLEY RODEO IS BACK IN THE SADDLE

Fireworks, baseball, parades: These are the makings of any Fourth of July weekend, but Summit County residents and visitors can add one more to the list — the annual Oakley Rodeo.

Recognized as one of the top rodeos in the West, the Oakley Rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cow- boys Association and offers a quintessential small-town rodeo experience. Spectators are treated to four nights of action (plus fireworks), kicking off July 1 and continuing on July 2, 3 and 5. More information can be found at oakleycity.com/rodeo .