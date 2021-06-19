Adventure Guide: Summer in the city

Main Street.



Mountain biking, golfing, fly-fishing, fine dining, outdoor concerts, shopping, river rafting, ziplining, rodeos, parades, outdoor markets, camping, hiking, arts festivals. The list goes on.

So which of the myriad activities Park City is known for when the weather warms up makes it such a special place to play this time of year?

As president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau, Jennifer Wesselhoff’s job is to know what, exactly, is so enticing about our town that draws visitors and brings them back year after year. To her, the answer to the question is simple: all of the above.

“Just the broad breadth of activities that you can participate in and that you can choose from,” she said when

asked what stands out about Park City as a summer destination. “… The hardest part is deciding what you’re going to do.”

The diversity of activities is no secret to returning visitors and locals. In fact, many Parkites would say that, as much as they relish in ski season, it’s Park City’s summers that keep their love affair with the town ablaze. They know what newcomers quickly learn — there are few, if any, places that offer such an incredible mix of world- class outdoor recreation and culture.

And the secret is out. While summer is unlikely to de- throne winter as the most popular time to come to Park City — the town is home to two of the best ski resorts on the planet, after all, not to

mention host to the Sundance Film Festival each January — more and more people are flocking here for summer trips, a trend that is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

In addition to the sheer amount of fun to be had, Wesselhoff said there’s also another factor at play that sets Park City apart from other resort destinations: a rugged-yet-refined vibe that is alluring to visitors (and second nature to Parkites). Someone can spend the day working up a sweat on the trails or connect with nature by dropping some lines in the Provo River, then get pampered at a luxury ho- tel and enjoy world-class fine dining — all in a single day.

“That … is a unique combination, and I think it’s one of the things that makes Park City so special,” she said. “But yet it’s not pretentious in any way. It’s so down to earth. Like you can go from a mountain bike ride in your biking gear and go to almost any restaurant in Park City and feel like you belong.”

That’s right: There will be no sideways looks coming your way this summer for taking advantage of everything Park City has to offer. In fact, there’s a good chance that many of the people you’ll encounter are either coming from or heading to an outdoor adventure of their own.

Because in this town, playing hard is what it’s all about — assuming, of course, you can whittle down the options and decide what you want to do. With a countless number of great adventures calling your name, that’s the biggest challenge you’re likely to face in Park City.