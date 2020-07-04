Adventure Guide: Utah Olympic Park offers thrills for children and adults

Stephanie Hunt films her way down the zip line during the Utah Olympic Park's Anti-Gala Thursday evening, July 14, 2016.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Utah Olympic Park is open for business this summer with a few additional safety measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. And most exciting of all? The return of the alpine slide! It’s time to go fast, baby!

In an effort to keep patrons safe, activities are now available in two-hour sessions, with an hour break between sessions to disinfect. Activities currently available are as follows:

Alpine Slide: The slide’s straightaways, drops, and 11 banked curves were designed to complement the scenic mountainside location. Available as part of the Jumpside Pass ($50) or individual purchase in person.

Extreme Tubing: Take a ride down the landing hill of a Nordic ski jump in an inner tube! Available with Jumpside Pass or individual purchase in person.

Extreme Zipline: Experience what it’s like to be an Olympian flying off the K120 Nordic ski jumps! Available with Jumpside Pass.

Freestyle Zipline: The Freestyle Zipline is a bit shorter, less steep and totally fun. Perfect for younger kids or adults who want a more leisurely ride. Available with Jumpside Pass.

Discovery Course: The Summer Discovery Course is an entry-level course designed to challenge UOP’s youngest adventurers and adults up to the specified weight limits. Available with Jumpside Pass.

For more information visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.