Adventure Guide: Wilding out

A moose calf and its mother rest among aspen trees in Prospector Square on Wednesday, April 9, 2019. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

There’s some really wonderful sightseeing to do in the Park City area, from the incredible mountain ranges to historic Main Street, but there are other sights to see, too! There’s a decent chance, for one, that you could turn a corner in Park City and find yourself snout to snout with a moose. And that’s amazing! But do you know how to behave in the event you encounter wildlife in the, uh, wild?

MOOSE

Moose sightings are relatively common here, and they can often be found wandering around Park City’s populated areas. But if it’s your first time encountering a moose, you might be surprised at just how big they are. The adults can weigh in at 800-1,200 pounds and stand 6 feet tall at the shoulders. These are not animals you want to upset.

First tip? Do not try to feed a moose! And if you have a dog, keep

it on a leash at all times. It’s Utah law, and a dog chasing a moose could turn the situation bad in a hurry.

If you encounter a moose, give it lots of space and watch its behavior. If it exhibits any signs of aggression, such as snout licking, the hair standing up on its neck or pinning its ears back, slowly back away in the direction you came, make your presence known by talking, and do not run.

If a moose charges or chases you, try to get behind something solid like a tree. If it knocks you down, curl into a ball and protect your head, and lie still until it leaves.

ELK

The Rocky Mountain Elk, Utah’s state animal, can be spotted throughout the mountains of northern Utah. In the winter they tend to congregate in valley bottoms and forage on south-facing slopes, where the sun melts snow more quickly.

If you encounter a bull or cow, give it plenty of space and watch its behavior. If it holds its head high, flares its nostrils or stomps its front hooves, it’s agitated. Definitely do not try to feed an elk.

If you find an elk calf, leave it alone! Calves have no scent and they’re camouflaged well, so hiding them is how mothers protect them for the first few weeks of their lives. If you find one, stay away, because the mother is likely nearby and, just as importantly, your scent could draw a predator to the calf.

BEARS

Utah’s mountains and forests are black bear country, and while you aren’t nearly as likely to encounter a bear in the winter — they are hibernators, after all — it is still possible. So if you decide to venture into the wilderness of, say, the Uinta Mountains, it’s best to be prepared.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the worst thing you can be as a hiker or camper is “sloppy.” Secure your food, drinks and any other items with a strong scent in sealed bags, and dispose of items the same way.



You should also be aware of the time, because bears are more active at dawn and dusk. And if you encounter a black bear, it’s critical that you stand your ground and do not run or climb a tree. Give the bear a chance to leave.